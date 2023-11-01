Everton vs Burnley: Carabao Cup starting lineups, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton will take on fellow Premier League side Burnley in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup at Goodison Park tonight. The Blues are in decent nick after picking up their fourth win in six games over the weekend, winning by the solitary goal at West Ham United.

The opponent is a familiar one for many on the Everton side - manager Sean Dyche, captain James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil are all former Clarets. However, under Vincent Kompany this is a very different side from the one that went down from the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, sweeping all before them in the Championship last season.

Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 1st at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 49°F/9°C, partly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

Starting Lineups

Everton - Danjuma and Young start.

Tonight's Toffees! ✊



Two changes from Sunday as Danjuma and Young come in for Doucouré and Patterson. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/qWvSfdutd5 — Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2023

Burnley

Your Clarets team tonight pic.twitter.com/hOzQhiSlFH — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 1, 2023

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 5, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: SuperSport Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game, coverage will resume with the match recap shortly after the final whistle.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last time the Toffees hosted the Clarets was in the league early in the 2021-22 season, with the Blues romping to a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.