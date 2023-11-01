Wednesday’s Everton News: Tarkowski on Burnley reunion, Gnonto rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

If you missed your shot to purchase a stone for Everton’s new stadium, now is your chance as Everton announce they will be expanding Everton Way. [EFC]

Everton may make another approach for Wilfried Gnonto this January, as some Serie A sides are reportedly also interested in the 19-year-old. The Italian international has one goal and one assist in the Championship this season. [TEAMtalk]

“Sunday was typical in the way we have performed this season and to come away with the three points is the most important thing. It’s cliché but it is, and it’s nice to do that while also putting in the performance as well. But I also think we need to take our other chances to make it more comfortable for ourselves,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

Enjoy highlights of an Amadou Onana masterclass in midfield.

Amadou Onana vs West Ham (A)pic.twitter.com/FAIXhfno9Y — ️ (@RegistaCall) October 29, 2023

Read up on the latest Everton Women fixture changes. [EFC]

Jarrad Branthwaite’s performance on Sunday against West Ham (and this season in general) has been catching some eyes. [Forbes]

Following rumblings earlier in the week, it looks like youngster Francis Okoronkwo is all signed up for a new deal with the club. [Football Insider]

Branthwaite and Onana named to Alan Shearer’s TOTW.

Alan Shearer's Team of the Week is in...



What are your thoughts on his selections here? pic.twitter.com/SCtAr4cGMO — Premier League (@premierleague) October 30, 2023

“I went to watch them [Burnley] last year and they were exceptional. They played almost every team off the park in the Championship. They’ve had a tough start to the season but it’s a completely different level so it’s probably expected. I’m sure they’ll be looking at this game as a big opportunity to try and get a win because so far they’ve only had one I think,” says James Tarkowski on today’s match against his old side. [Echo]

