Monday’s Everton News: Garner and Harrison talk goals, Dele latest, Wharton linked

Everton defeat AFC Bournemouth 3-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The noise around home form and pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team. They are always committed to the cause home and away during games. A dominant performance and at last the XG pays us back. I’ve been going on about that but the more statistically you do those things they will happen and they have. It’s a season’s work, I mentioned that at the end of last season. There’s way more work to be done, it’s a constant here but we’re correcting things slowly but surely. The amount of times we have created chances and not won games this season, it is nice to do it today,” says manager Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the win.

“I was breaking through and I had Dom [Calvert-Lewin] and Doucs [Doucoure] on my left...I was spoilt for choice. Maybe I picked the wrong choice! But the ball ended up in the back of the net and I’m happy to get my first goal...getting that first goal early and to carry on creating those chances was massive for us. To finally break that and get three goals at home was important,” says opening goal scorer James Garner. [EFC]

“It’s a special moment coming here and scoring my first goal in front of the home crowd, who were incredible today. The atmosphere was amazing. Even after Jimmy’s goal I was a bit surprised by the noise that they made. I was really happy to get off the mark and hopefully there will be more this season,” says Jack Harrison after scoring his very first goal in the blue shirt. [EFC]

Wayne Rooney may be making a return to England after parting ways with MLS side DC United.

BREAKING: Sources close to Wayne Rooney have refused to rule out a move to Birmingham.



Rooney is a free agent after announcing his departure from MLS side DC United.



Birmingham's American owners are known to be admirers of Rooney and have so far been reluctant to give manager… pic.twitter.com/8mklTqaknt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 8, 2023

Everton Women fall to Leicester 1-0, making it two losses in a row to start the season. [EFC]

Under-18s draw against Manchester City 0-0. [EFC]

We may have to wait a bit longer to see Dele in action as he continues his recovery. Dyche had recently indicated that there is a possibility we might still see him feature this month.

Everton’s financial status is reportedly worse than originally feared. [Daily Mail]

Blues linked again with 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. [TEAMtalk]

