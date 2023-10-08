Everton Women vs Leicester City: WSL Match Preview

Brian Sorensen is hoping to bring Leicester City back down when his Everton Women side travel to the King Power Stadium to take on former manager Willie Kirk’s side.

The Blues boss is looking forward following an opening day defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion but is aware that the Foxes will be on a high following a 4-2 victory over Bristol City in their curtain raiser.

Sorensen was full of praise for the job Kirk has done at Leicester but is confident his Toffees are prepared for the test ahead.

“We played them in pre-season and one time last season when he was in charge. We know what to expect against Leicester and that’s what we prepared for this week,” he said. “He (Kirk) is an experienced coach and has done well in recruiting and making sure they avoided relegation last year.

“They got a good start (against Bristol City) and are buzzing so we will be going there and trying to bring them down again,” continued Sorensen. “They have a stronger bench than they did last season but I don’t think they will change their style of play.”

The disappointment of the Brighton result was frustrating for Everton and Sorensen, but the Dane is looking at the positives and is hoping that a similar pattern can follow like last season when the Blues also suffered an opening day defeat.

“We have tried to focus on the positives” he said. “We a lot of chances, from minute 15 , we had good control of he game.

“It’s frustrating that we start like that, then get a goal back but couldn’t claim even a point. “We are looking towards Leicester. We had this last year; we started with a defeat then got on a bit of a run and that’s the plan now this year.”

Katja Snoeijs will be ready for Leicester City. The Dutch striker will be playing with a protective brace on her hand but is available for selection. New signing Megan Campbell is also in contention but Sorensen will be taking a cautious approach with Toni Duggan - who did feature last week - as well as loan signing Alyssa Aherne, given the teen’s inexperience at this level.

The Holmgaard twins are still out, with Karen ‘days’ away while Sara is still a few weeks off full fitness.

The Opposition

Having steered his side away from relegation last season, Kirk will have been delighted with what he saw last week.

Despite the Foxes going a goal down, the increased firepower makes them more of a threat this season, as proved by debutants Lena Petermann and Jutta Rantala finding the net in the victory over Bristol City

And with it being the first home game of the season, coupled with meeting a former employer, Kirk will have his side fully fired up for this one.

Previous Meeting

A tight, hard-fought goalless draw was the result of this fixture last season. Everton largely had the better of things, but it took until the hour mark for Snoeijs to register the game’s first shot on target.

The Foxes were reliant on keeper Janina Leitzig in claiming a point, with the German producing a brilliant save to deny Aggie-Beever Jones in the final minute of normal time.

Fixtures are usually tight between the Everton and Leicester, but there is a feeling that, given the added strength each team has added to their respective forward lines, there may be a few more goals in this one.