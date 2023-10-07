Dyche pleasure as Expected Goals finally falls Everton’s way

Sean Dyche is now unbeaten in six straight games against AFC Bournemouth as his Everton side finally recorded their first home win of the season as well as their first clean sheet of the campaign in a 3-0 romp. James Garner pounced on a defensive error to open the scoring in the opening minutes, before further goals from Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure added to the abject Cherries’ misery.

The Blues had lost four straight Premier League games to open the 2023-24 season at Goodison Park all by one-goal margins, this despite being the better side in at least three of those games. Bournemouth for their part have also been poor this season and are still looking for their first win of the season, and came to Merseyside with some confidence having watched Luton Town steal a win here last weekend.

The last home win for the Toffees had come against the same opponent too, in the last game of the previous campaign with league survival on the line. Everton still managed to miss three of the four big chances they created, but did take advantage of some lackadaisical defensive play from the visitors.

Speaking at the final whistle, Dyche spoke of the Goodison curse this season finally getting lifted.

“The noise around home form and pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team. They are always committed to the cause home and away during games. A dominant performance and at last the XG pays us back. I’ve been going on about that but the more statistically you do those things they will happen and they have. “It’s a season’s work, I mentioned that at the end of last season. There’s way more work to be done, it’s a constant here but we’re correcting things slowly but surely. The amount of times we have created chances and not won games this season, it is nice to do it today.”

James Garner has been one of Everton’s best players this season so far, and now has two goals in his last three games having recorded the opener in the Carabao Cup game at Aston Villa.

“He has grown this season, him and Amadou Onana have been excellent in midfield and Jack is looking fitter and sharper. He stays calm, good finish good to see him getting forward. We’re on it and he stays calm. “Ugly goals, good goals, goals win games and as long as they go in I don’t mind.”

The international break now starts which gives the Toffees squad some time to refocus before they come back to face a tougher slate of opponents, starting with the Anfield leg of the Merseyside Derby.