Everton 3-0 Bournemouth: Final | Blues romp over Cherries in much-needed Goodison win

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton pounced on a poor Bournemouth side and not only got their first win at Goodison this season, they also recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign. A big 3-0 victory this.

90+5’ - Now Beto cuts wide and is so close to opening his Premier League account!

There’s the final whistle, Everton have broken the hoodoo and finally won their first game of the season at Goodison Park, 3-0 against Bournemouth.

90+3’ - Young almost finds Chermiti, pass overhit.

90+1’ - It’s Doucoure coming off for the young Portuguese forward Chermiti. Excited to see what he can do with more time on the pitch.

89’ - Young had a fantastic chance to get Beto through on goal but overhits his pass, ugh.

Now Billing’s shot is blocked again by Branthwaite, Tavernier follows up with a grasscutter, great diving save from Pickford for a corner.

Jarrad on the big Moore, Tarky heads away, crossed back in and the England #1 collects it. There will be about five minutes added on, and it looks like Youssef Chermiti will be coming on.

87’ - The Blues are this close to getting their first clean sheet of the season. There, I said it. Now let’s see what happens.

82’ - Big save from Pickford off Kieffer Moore, who has scored against the Blues before.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have to wait to get his 50th Premier League goal, off for Beto now.

80’ - Now Patterson with a crossing chance deep, can’t find a blue shirt.

77’ - Bournemouth corner, header cleared off the line by McNeil!! Doucoure sets off on a break accompanied by.. who else, McNeil. The shot is taken eventually by the latter but he can’t find the top corner of the goal, what a lung-bursting run that was. Would have been contender for goal of the season had he scored that with the effort he put in.

Nathan Patterson comes on for the Blues, with Jack Harrison making way.

76’ - Onana header from close range, blocked. Follow up shot, saved.

Now Garner from outside the box, tame-ish shot that Neto saves, and then collects the rebound before Harrison can pounce on it.

71’ - Everton lining up around the Cherries box to take potshots, Garner’s left-footed is blocked.

64’ - Everton are not relenting with their pressure on the Bournemouth side in their half and creating chance after chance.

Oooh Dom! McNeil finds DCL in space behind the backline, the ball is running away from him and he manages to chip Neto but it dribbles just wide of the far post.

60’ - THREE NIL NOW! Everton keep pressing forward, and get the third goal. Doucoure finds McNeil on the left, cross to the far post is headed gaolwards by Harrison from a yard or two out and incredibly blocked by a defender sliding in, but Doucs is right there to slam home! 3-0 to the Blues.

58’ - Solanke tugs Onana back when he’s about to set off on a break, and is booked. The Everton crowd quite enjoyed watching the former Liverpool player get disciplined.

56’ - Long ball up, goes out off a Bournemouth player and puzzlingly enough a foul is given against DCL. Ref has made a couple of odd calls of that nature.

Another change for the visitors, with Luis Sinisterra on for the dangerous Outtara.

52’ - Cherries corner taken short and quickly, cross into the box that Pickford gratefully receives.

48’ - Branthwaite gets in the way of a couple of shots/crosses. The Blues are getting hemmed in early.

46’ - Second half underway.

Early Zabarnyi error and Doucoure can run on goal, but his shot is right at Neto with no real menace to it. Ugh.

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues haven’t really created much, but were able to take advantage of a couple of defensive errors to jump 2-0 ahead.

45’ - Two or more minutes to be added on.

Dom climbs for a header, off the bar! Everton still pressing and Onana steps up too, ball comes back to him, he turns and shoots from inside the box and it sizzles just wide of the far post! Could have been three or more so easily!

There’s the halftime whistle, Everton lead 2-0.

44’ - Blues with another corner from the left, cleared, Young fires a shot goalwards, blocked and comes right back to him, he tries his luck in the other direction and it goes wide of the right post.

38’ - What a goal to mark his first for the club by Jack Harrison there! And here’s a horrendous stat for you - this is only the second time in 24 home games that Everton more than one goal. Yikes.

36’ - Now DCL tiptoes down the goalline on the right, but his pullback into the box is cleared. Blues corner from the right, partly cleared, Myko shot blocked for another corner.

Garner now, off a Cherries head and skims through the six-yard box, Harrison collects, Myko puts it back into the box, Neto punches out and from about twenty something yards out HARRISON LOFTS IT HOME OFF THE UNDERSIDE OF THE BAR! 2-0 to Everton!!

35’ - Bournemouth freekick from the edge of the midfield third, same as last time, they hit it long to Billing who heads down to Outtara, shot way over. It’s like Everton simply cannot defend that kind of freekick even though they know exactly what’s about to happen.

33’ - Everton finally get their foot on the ball and string together some passes, it’s been about ten minutes it feels like.

Garner can shoot from outside the box, Cherries take the sting out of it and Neto collects.

30’ - Garner steps up to try steal the ball, Zabarnyi’s big tackle is not a foul and Bournemouth can break. Shot is blocked by James Tarkowski and it’s a corner.

Taken short, ball eventually comes off Solanke and goes out, but the ref gives another corner despite Goodison’s howls! This one is low and Young hoofs clear.

27’ - Tavernier embarrasses McNeil and Vitalii Mykolenko, Bournemouth now keeping the pressure up on the Everton goal. Myko has to put a cross across the box out for a corner.

Taken short, Christie left wide open to cross at his leisure, has to be headed out for another corner. Short again, and this time the Cherries overthink it and Everton can collect.

24’ - Young might be a hundred years old, but still hasn’t learned to play to the whistle. He lets Tavernier hook the ball back into play from the end line, ref indicates that the ball didn’t go out and Doucoure has to hook clear while the veteran fullback dawdled about with his arm in the air.

21’ - McNeil wins a corner on the left, Garner to take the inswinger. Good corner and Solanke has to head it over to the other side, this time McNeil will take it.

Another inswinger, Neto punches unconvincingly, Cherries clear for another corner!

McNeil again, and again Cherries clear to the other side, fourth corner coming!

Partly cleared, Harrison shot is blocked! Garner tries to find DCL in the box and Neto collects it. What a spell that was.

18’ - Everton will be quite happy to let the Cherries have the ball, press them high and try to hit them on the counter.

Now Young wins a freekick as he cuts in to intercept a ball to Outtara. McNeil ball into the box, Harrison shot hits Dominic Calvert-Lewin, now Jarrad Branthwaite feeds Doucoure, shot blocked and safely through to Neto.

16’ - Stellar sliding tackle from Onana stops Tavernier as he slaloms through the Everton half.

Doucs finds McNeil and his shot from the left channel is wide of the far post.

15’ - Freekick for the Cherries near the midfield. Similar from where Luton got their second last weekend. Hit long, Billing heads it back across the box, and Pickford can eventually gather.

Now Senesi almost loses the ball outside his own box, the Blues are really pressing them there.

12’ - Another error this time from Neto, but the Blues cannot take advantage.

This time Outtara does beat Young on the turn, and is pulled down, the Everton player goes in the book.

9’ - Error and goal!!!! Bournemouth playing the ball out from the back, Zabarnyi loses the ball as he slips and James Garner pounces on the ball, looks up and tucks the ball past Neto from the edge of the box, Everton lead 1-0!!

6’ - Great ball from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil in space, but his cross cannot beat the first man, argh.

4’ - Getting long balls for Outtara to run onto behind Ashley Young on the Everton right seems an early ploy, with three attempts at that already.

2’ - A mistake from Bournemouth on the Everton right and Jack Harrison has an early chance to run at them, but he dawdles and the danger passes.

1’ - The Cherries get us underway.

The siren has gone, Z Cars has played and the players have come out through the tunnel to a big roar from Goodison Park. Prospective owners 777 Partners are here again, and released a statement earlier today.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gueye looks to have picked up a knock in the warmups so Amadou Onana comes back into the side.

Starting Lineups

Everton - The Blues needed to make changes, and Sean Dyche has made one in the middle, with Amadou Onana dropped and James Garner taking his spot in midfield. Dwight McNeil and James Harrison start on the wings, Arnaut Danjuma stays out of favour with the boss.

Bournemouth -

Preview

Everton simply have to win at Goodison today. More perilous challenges await and this hoodoo of four straight defeats, by a single goal each time, simply has to go. The opponent is a familiar one, and indeed the last team the Blues at home in circumstances much more serious than this afternoon. An Abdoulaye Doucoure strike grabbed the three points that secured Premier League safety in the last game of the season, against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Cherries come into this weekend as one of two teams yet to record a victory, and will be feeling pretty confident about their chances given that Luton Town strode in here last weekend and nabbed three points on their way out.

Sean Dyche’s seat at Finch Farm might be getting distinctly warmer, and the manager will have almost a full complement of players available to him. He who dares wins quite often in this top division, and you get the feeling that whoever sets out the most aggressively will likely benefit.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 8

Date and start time: Saturday, October 7th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/20°C, cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Last Meeting

The Toffees last welcomed the Cherries in May of this year for the season finale, with Everton needing a win to keep their futures in their own hands. Bournemouth have been a bit of a bogey opponent before that, with the Blues having lost four in a row before that.