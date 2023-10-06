Everton vs Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Young and Gueye Make Way

Just as Everton seemed to be turning a corner, they lost yet another home game to relegation candidates.

The Blues have lost all four games at home this season, scoring just once.

If Everton lose another home game here, the heat will really start turning up on Mr Dyche in the Everton hot seat, especially with tricky away ties to Liverpool and West Ham coming up.

Indeed, Everton’s next five home games are Brighton, United, Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City – not exactly a favourable run.

It means, that this visit of Bournemouth, could be a pivotal moment in our season.

So how will Everton set up?

Who’s Out?

Seamus Coleman and Dele remain out for the foreseeable, while Andre Gomes is a doubt with an ongoing calf issue.

But Everton have a lot of options available to them. This is really a question of how the Blues will set up and how brave Mr Dyche is willing to be.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BOURNEMOTUH

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

This Everton side needs freshening up. And the side’s two most senior players are the most likely to make way.

At the back, Tarkowski and Branthwaite will line up, with Mykolenko most likely on the left. It’s time for Nathan Patterson to re-enter the fray and give Ashley Young a break.

The biggest questions come in midfield. James Garner has been one of Everton’s brightest players for months now, but he’s still having to work as a makeshift right midfielder. He should move into the midfield at the expense of Idrissa Gueye, whose lack of quality on the ball is becoming problematic.

That will leave a space for a “proper” winger to come into the side on the right, with Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma vying for that spot, with the on-loan Leeds man more likely this time.

With three goals in his last three, DCL will keep his spot – and Beto will enter from the bench, unless Dyche pulls an unlikely wildcard and opts with two up front.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 6/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 8/10

James Garner – 7/10

Jack Harrison – 6/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Ashley Young

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Arnaut Danjuma

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti