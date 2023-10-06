Friday’s Everton News: Dyche talks DCL, Branthwaite contract latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some pictures of the Blues in training ahead of tomorrow’s match against Bournemouth. [EFC]

“He [Calvert-Lewin] is getting to true total fitness, if you like. I think the best I saw him was down at Brighton last year, when I thought his all-round game was excellent. He’s shown signs of that recently. Scoring goals is, obviously, a good habit. I think he’s getting to the end point of being totally fit - clear of mind, clear of body, and doing what he does best, which is creating and scoring goals,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Everton have reportedly been in contact with 35-year-old free agent Jerome Boateng. [TEAMtalk]

Everton players get involved with EitC.

Blues linked with 24-year-old Portuguese winger Jota. [90 Min]

Some positive news on the Branthwaite contract front.

“I think things are pretty close now, we’ve been talking for a while with him.” - Sean Dyche confirms contract talks are advancing between Everton and Jarrad Branthwaite https://t.co/UbUtnhRvH2 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) October 5, 2023

