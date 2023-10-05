Thursday’s Everton News: Branthwaite extension, Patterson call-up, Euro 28 status confirmed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Jarrad Branthwaite is ready to commit his long-term future to the club even with growing interest from a variety of clubs including both Manchester teams. [Daily Mail]

Everton in the Community this week launched the Trinity Project, a five-year mission which wages a relentless battle towards tackling poverty, inequality and health disparity. [EFC]

Sam Allardyce claims that he would have achieved European football for the Toffees if they hadn’t sent him packing in 2018. [No Tippy Tappy]

Jarrad Branthwaite reflects on his Dutch education with PSV Eindhoven, where he was when he first spoke to manager Sean Dyche, why being in the Men’s Senior Team now feels “different”, and clears up whether he is left or right footed. [EFC]

Everton’s new stadium is set to become a host venue for the 2028 European Championships after the UK and Ireland became the only bidders for the tournament after rivals Turkey withdrew. [Echo]

Sean Dyche has an Everton paradox to solve as obvious area for improvement exposed. [Echo]

Liam Robinson, the leader of Liverpool City Council, believes Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be a ‘phenomenal addition to the city’:

“It’s been amazing to come down here and confirm that we will have one of the very best stadiums in Europe, right here on the iconic Liverpool waterfront.” [Echo]

Scotland has officially announced their squad for the upcoming October internationals, which includes Nathan Patterson, the 21-year-old Everton defender set to make his 16th international cap despite his limited appearances for the Toffees. [Scotland National Team]

Everton are set to lose a significant number of players including Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes at the end of this season as their contracts expire. Who are the rest and what will be the impact? [Give Me Sport]

