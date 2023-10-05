Who could replace Sean Dyche at Everton? | A supporter’s perspective

Everton‘s continuing struggles this season despite the squad Sean Dyche has at his disposal for the most part has gotten the supporters losing confidence in the veteran manager. In particular, the Toffees’ abysmal home form is what has Blues most concerned.

This writer’s article last month advising caution against removing the former Burnley man certainly got the conversation heating up, with perspectives being aired both for and against Dyche’s sacking.

A mini resurgence of two wins away against Brentford and Aston Villa seemed to offer a glimmer of hope amidst the doom and gloom, but then slipping to a home defeat last weekend to Premier League new boys Luton Town dissipated any goodwill Dyche might have accumulated with our fourth home defeat in four games this season.

So, the question that has never really gone away has come to the fore again: Is it time to sack Sean Dyche as manager of Everton? Toffees’ supporter Marty certainly believes so and has never waned on that stance and we highlighted our conversation with him as it seemed to mirror the opinion of a number of fans.

Reaching out to Royal Blue Mersey on social media the 43-year-old gave his reasons why it’s the right time for change, as well who he feels is the man to take the hot seat.

“Although it was great to see two away wins at Brentford and Villa, sadly we fell back into our old ways against Luton and now we’re back to square one. “Personally, I wouldn’t have appointed Dyche in the first place, and I certainly would have got rid at the end of last season. I can’t understand this school of thought that he was somehow a miracle worker when we only stayed up through Doucoure’s goal. “If we don’t beat Bournemouth on Saturday, then I think the vast majority of Evertonians would agree that he simply has to go.”

Marty attended his first match in 1985 with his father. Times back then were very different and the Dingle-born Blue has, like all Blues his age, seen our club go from kings of England to paupers fighting for scraps at the big table. Many false dawns and bad decisions have seen Everton’s stock and reputation diminish to a point where a number of the Goodison faithful are questioning who could, and realistically would, handle one of the most difficult jobs in football.

But there is a name in mind for Marty. One whose passion on the field created a connection with Blues that will never go away and could reunite a fanbase.

Former midfield general Lee Carsley, current coach of England U-21s, has already amassed over 10 years of managerial experience, including caretaker stints at Coventry City and Brentford. A man that has an unwavering passion for the Club coupled with a growing CV of working with youth, could he be that elusive figure? Marty certainly believes so.

“I think Lee Carsley is a realistic target who would be an improvement on Dyche. “Dyche’s record is dreadful; four wins out the last 22 league games, seven defeats out at the last eight at Goodison, one draw and five defeats this season from games against Fulham, Wolves, Sheff Utd and Luton. “Carsley would instantly get backing from the fans due to his connection with the Club, he plays progressive football which would get the home crowd up for it from minute one. “He has coached and improved numerous young players while at various clubs and England Under-21s, plus he’d walk over broken glass to take us into Bramley Moore. “If Carsley did take over, I believe he could get this group of players to mid table. There is genuine quality there and they just need to be coached properly.”

Marty’s argument is a compelling one that balances passion with a true belief that better football would be played under the current manager of England’s young Lions. Whether as a fan you agree or not, Everton are a team in crisis, both on and off the pitch.

And we all want the same for our once great club, it’s just how we believe we go about it that differs.

Our thanks to Marty for his time, opinions, and insight - let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below.