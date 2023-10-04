Wednesday’s Everton News: 777 Partners latest, Branthwaite rumours, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The 777 Partners drama continues, as several clubs are reportedly set to sue the group. [Daily Mail]

“Stats don’t win games, the scoreline is what is key. Working in both boxes, it can’t just be one box, we have to work in both. That’s the bit I have been challenging players with constantly since I got here...it feels like it’s been one step forward, two steps back. Rather than two steps forward one back, which you’d sometimes take. We have to do more than that...we’re back at Goodison on Saturday. We want to be playing there, giving the fans goals and wins, that’s what we have to change,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Branthwaite in the January transfer window. [Daily Mail]

Liverpool City Council Leader Liam Robinson has praised the club’s work on the new stadium. [EFC]

