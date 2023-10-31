Everton vs Burnley: Predicted Line-Up | Stick or Twist for Carabao Cup?

Four wins from six and suddenly Everton’s prospects for this season look a lot brighter.

And the Blues are even making some progress in the cup. Having defeated Doncaster and Villa on the road, Everton now welcome Sean Dyche’s much-changed former club to Goodison Park in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

In previous rounds, Dyche has made at least four changes to his side for the cup game, but will he do the same here with the Blues now just three games from a potential trip to Wembley and a favourable home tie to play?

Who’s Out?

Not updates on the injury front.

Ashley Young returns to the fold after completing a one-match suspension for his red card in the Derby.

Seamus Coleman has also been in full training for the past couple of weeks, so we may see him return to the squad after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Michael Keane was removed from the bench after the warm-up on Sunday - assumedly with an injury – so he may not be involved.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BURNLEY

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane (DOUBT), Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (DOUBT), Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

I’m not expecting any significant changes for this one, as this is a game that might actually generate some real hope if the Blues were to win it. Everton haven’t reached a semi-final since 2016, and this is their best chance in a long-time.

With a game on Saturday to follow, it might be wise to manage a few bodies, in particular Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s been in great form, but it would seem wise to start Beto in this one.

Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Ben Godfrey and Arnaut Danjuma are also likely contenders to get a start – although I don’t think Dyche will want to disrupt his winning formula too much.

My guess is that Danjuma will also come in on the wing for Harrison or McNeil, but there won’t be too many changes apart from that – although Young or Gueye may also start.

Godfrey is in a bit of a limbo at the moment and has barely played in his favoured centre-back role since the end of the 21/22 season. He needs a game, but we also don’t want to disrupt a budding partnership between Branthwaite and Tarkowski.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 7/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

James Garner – 7/10

Arnaut Danjuma – 6/10

Dwight McNeil – 7/10

Beto – 6/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Seamus Coleman

Mackenzi Hunt

Ben Godfrey

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Jack Harrison

Lewin Dobbin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Youssef Chermiti