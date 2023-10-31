Tuesday’s Everton News: Onana promise, U18, U21 updates, and stadium progress continues

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Amadou Onana has opened up on his joy at being able to give Everton fans results they “deserve” like the one on Sunday against West Ham United:

“You can see at the end of the game me going there and celebrating with them. That’s what they deserve. Last season was very tough for us, but also for them. We are trying to give them back what they have given us every single week.” [EFC]

Everton’s U18’s continue to struggle. Our own Geoffrey Blunt takes a look at the team following their latest loss. [RBM]

A deep dive on how Jarrad Branthwaite’s return from PSV has improved Everton’s defence. [Sky Sports]

An honest tribute to Bill Kenwright as the football world continues to reflect on the passing of Everton’s Chairman. [Daily Mail]

Paul Tait says Everton Under-21s will work on creating chances from their dominant passages of play after falling to a narrow 1-0 Premier League 2 defeat away to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. [EFC]

Michael Ball discusses Sunday’s win over West Ham and his pleasure seeing Calvert-Lewin getting the winning goal. [Echo]

️ | The last roof purlin has been slotted into place to complete the roof structure.



Internally, the first giant speaker system has also been secured into the roofing steelwork, while work continues to glaze the rear of the north stand, which now has seating across the entire… pic.twitter.com/7HG9vvB3mz — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) October 30, 2023

Who will take to the field in the Carabao Cup match at Goodison with Burnley. [4th Official]

It was another busy weekend of football with many of our Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Here is an overview of how some of our players performed in this week’s Loan Watch. [EFC]

