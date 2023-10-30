Monday’s Everton News: DCL dedicates winner to Kenwright, other buyers await 777 verdict

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat West Ham 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from the goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he dedicates his 50th Premier League goal to the memory of Bill Kenwright.

“It was very sad news during the week. The Chairman, but not just a Chairman – someone who cared deeply about the Club. A true Blue. I’ve certainly learned that. It was befitting today to get the win, and also for his family as well. It was a nice game to get the win and honour the fact that his family will still be looking in. I’ve already had a couple of messages saying that he’d be delighted,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Check out some of the Everton Women players in international action this week. [EFC]

If the 777 Partners deal falls through, it looks like some potential suitors may still be interested.

Some #EFC news. Understand several parties are still interested in buying the club should 777 takeover fall through, & that some of them expect it to. If club was to go into administration, interest would remain strong. Most parties felt Moshiri’s asking price was too high. — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) October 26, 2023

Everton youngster Francis Okoronkwo closes in on new deal. [The Athletic]

“We have had to work very diligently in the market, lose some players, bring some in, try to find a better balance to the squad. But I think there are clear signs to me as a manager that this is happening. That change of culture, that change of environment that we have been trying so hard with is beginning to show signs. We want to continue to progress. We probably deserve more than we have got in the league table as regards points. But I think some of the performances have been very strong. There has been a good feel about the performances and about the group on a daily basis,” says Sean Dyche. [Sky Sports]

Liverpool supporters honor Bill Kenwright.

Anfield pays its respects to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who sadly passed away this week. The Hollies' 'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother' rings out ❤️#LFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/RygyCAwOem — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 26, 2023

“The performances have definitely been there throughout the season, but now we’re going to push on and start getting more results; draws and wins, and limit the losses...I’m in a good mindset, delivering good performances and I just want to push on and strive to be even better,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Sean Dyche has a chat with fellow Blue Roger Bennett from Men in Blazers.

