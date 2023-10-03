Tuesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin vow, Dyche reflection, new stadium progress

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Dominic Calvert-Lewin “fully expects” Everton to “put right” Saturday’s frustrating loss at home to Luton Town when AFC Bournemouth visit Goodison Park this weekend. [EFC]

“We still have another home game this week to put it right, and we fully expect to put it right with a far, far better performance. [We are] frustrated and disappointed, we didn’t turn up how we expected. We were full of confidence going into the game, but we got punished for switching off at set-pieces and made the game extremely difficult for ourselves to get back into. We had chances, but we weren’t clinical enough or ruthless enough in the first half, and we should have been, myself included.”

Sean Dyche lays it on the line in his conversations with the prospective 777 ownership:

“I’ve explained it to them, I try and give an honest view of what I think the situation is, changing the story. I explained it’s mine and our job to do it. "I think there was another side to it here, plenty of intent, good quality chances but the cutting edge that we need, the killer edge has got to change here. It’s been two years of the very same thing – decent football, try and score a goal, don’t quite score one, let one in, lose a game. "That’s what we’re trying to change. It’s got to be a firmer mentality underneath it all to do that ugly stuff, the hard yards, that’s what makes successful teams.”

Alex Iwobi insists it was difficult for him to move from Everton this summer but his £22million transfer to Fulham was the best for all parties. [Echo]

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard believes the expectations of the Goodison Park crowd can be both a help and a hindrance for the club’s managers. [Echo]

More Everton Stadium progress on the roof. Meanwhile, at ground level - complementing the decorative cobbles that run adjacent to the boundary wall - the first granite floor slabs have been laid in the north east corner of the substantial fan plaza. [EFC]

Work is now underway to install the outer roof sections in the north stand. https://t.co/Nl6CllTP8w — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) October 2, 2023

The Everton Under-21’s are struggling and RBM’s Geoffrey Blunt gives the lowdown on their loss to Arsenal. [RBM]

Everton boss Brian Sorensen admits he was left “really disappointed” by the slow start his side made in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. [Echo]

Everton fan advisory board chairman Dave Kelly has been really impressed by the engagement which has been initiated by the 777 Partners:

“Although it was extremely difficult and caveats, they could only meet informally, if they carry on with fan engagement and the level they intend to, I think it will be a game-changer for the vast majority of Evertonians. When you look at the seven years Farhad Moshiri has been here, he never held meetings of that stature or nature.”

“The worry I have is the ownership.”



“They’re a fantastic club to own.”



“With the right investment, it wouldn’t take much to turn it around.”



Alan Pardew shares his biggest fears for Everton’s future going forward pic.twitter.com/tTBwauW1pX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 1, 2023

Everton may be in line to switch their kit sponsorship deal from Hummel to the currently under fire Castore after Aston Villa look to cancel their current deal as a result of poor quality shirts that collect sweat rather than the normal wicking that is expected. [Telegraph]

Check out how our loan players including Harry Tyrer did in last week’s matches. [EFC]

What to Watch

A full slate of Champions League games including Manchester United and Arsenal along with Luton taking on Burnley in the Premier League.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Third Kit Release

The third kit has been released, grab yours now.

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Men’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Kit Women’s Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Third Goalkeeper Kit

Hey Evertonians in the UK! RBM & FOCO are giving away a couple of amazing Everton products made by FOCO!

TO ENTER:

1. Like & RT this post

2. FOLLOW @RBMersey & @foco_uk

3. Reply with your favorite Everton GIF

[Winner will be chosen 6th October, UK entries only]#EFC pic.twitter.com/sDZbp8CHKR — Ruined By Moshiri (@RBMersey) September 26, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook