Everton at West Ham: Live & How to Watch | Underway, Patterson starts

33’ - DCL holds the ball up and brings in Doucs who wins a corner on the right. McNeil inswinger, deep ball headed goalwards by Tarky and cleared by the Hammers.

30’ - Garner is yet to be a factor in this game, has barely seen the ball. The same can be said of McNeil too.

27’ - Drama! James Tarkowski clatters into Kudus, no foul called. The Hammers players are pretty mad about it and it’s all argy-bargy now with Kudus hopping up and shoving Pickford in the chest. The England #1 was unimpressed by Kudus rolling around, and the pair are getting booked.

25’ - Wasted chance! Paqueta misplaces a pass backwards and Jack Harrison pounces on the ball, and on a 3-on-1, chooses to shoot tamely right at Areola.

23’ - Whew, Paqueta controls a high cross and lobs it over Patterson to regain control, his cross into the box is met by Bowen tripping over himself and it bumbles wide.

20’ - It’s not been an aggressive press from the Blues here, satisfied to let West Ham build out from the back with just DCL and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the opposing half.

17’ - Kudus goes down over Branthwaite’s outstretched foot in the middle. The Ghanaian international has been very lively.

15’ - Interesting possession stats here - West Ham hate the ball even more than the Toffees do, 18th in the league with 37.9% while the Blues are 14th with 42.8%. Today though it’s 55.7% for the Hammers early on.

12’ - Amadou Onana has an opportunity to hold up the ball on the left, but Dwight McNeil turns the ball over.

10’ - Kudus playing in the #10 but popping up everywhere and giving the Blues defence headaches.

Now James Garner fouls Paqueta and it’s a setpiece opportunity for the hosts. Ball ricocheted off Bowen’s arm and an Everton player for a corner. Bowen swings it in, Dominic Calvert-Lewin clears.

7’ - Antonio skins Patterson down the sideline but the Blues can cut out his cutback.

Vitaliy Mykolenko looks up for it, makes a couple of key interceptions as Bowen looks to test him.

5’ - Cagey start to the game with both sides seeing the ball, but unable to create anything significant early.

1’ - Underway at London Stadium!

After a minute’s applause for the late Sir Bobby Charlton and Bill Kenwright, both pillars of the footballing community that passed on this week. There were on-field tributes placed by Sir Geoff Hurst, and the two managers David Moyes and Sean Dyche.

Starting Lineups

The only change is suspension-enforced with Nathan Patterson coming in for the suspended Ashley Young. Idrissa Gueye stays on the bench.

Today's Toffees at London Stadium!



One change as Patterson comes in for the suspended Young. #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hDm3ktcOBy — Everton (@Everton) October 29, 2023

Mohammed Kudus, who was so close to becoming an Everton player in January, will make his first Premier League start for the Hammers.

Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023

Preview

Everton will be wearing their third kit today at West Ham United, hoping to give the new kits a successful debut. The David Moyes led-Hammers played in the Europa League on Thursday, losing 2-1 away in Greece to Olympiakos and Sean Dyche will be hoping to take advantage.

The Blues have won three of their last five games and will be looking to pick up some points and keep their charge up the table. West Ham meanwhile were beaten soundly away at Aston Villa last time around and will be looking to make amends for that.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 10

Date and start time: Sunday, October 29th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 66,000

Weather: 56°F/13°C, cloudy, 14% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

Last Meeting

The Toffees have lost on their last two visits to London Stadium, most recently a 2-0 defeat last season.