West Ham 0-1 Everton: Final | DCL brilliance seals three points on an emotional week

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton defended doggedly and took their chance when it came at the other end, and come away with another away win. Branthwaite and Onana were brilliant.

90+6’ - Into the last minute. Ings cross into the box, comes tamely for Pickford and he falls to the ground with it.

Kudus to Bowen, deflected shot, Pickford collects! There’s the whistle, Everton with another three points in London!

90+3’ - Half the time to be added on gone, brilliant defensive work from Onana holding off his man and finding McNeil. McNeil is selfish with the ball and eventually drills his shot off a defender.

90’ - Six minutes to be added on.

Benrahma volley and a smart save from Pickford. Everton scramble it away.

89’ - That will be DCL’s last contribution, with Youssef Chermiti on for him now.

87’ - Pickford takes no chances with a deep cross, puts it out for a corner. The Blues cannot clear the corner right away and West Ham pass it around before Everton can come away with the ball.

DCL holds it up on the right and eventually finds Harrison on the box but a late clearance from Kurt Zouma prevents a shot.

85’ - One Liverpudlian off for another - Cresswell comes off, and Danny Ings is coming on. Moyes is throwing everything at the Blues now.

83’ - Everton are ceding the midfield to West Ham but still defending stoutly.

A cross into the box falls kindly for the grey shirts, and Onana can break away with it, Alvarez hacks him down and is booked. Both he and Paqueta will miss the next game for the Hammers after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the campaign.

77’ - Garner nicks the ball off Benrahma in the middle and is trying to get away when the West Ham player pulls him down, yellow card.

Deflected ball into the box, Kudus gets a touch on it but Pickford with a fantastic reaction save! Kudus was offside anyway.

75’ - Oooh! Onana’s through-ball finds DCL and he hammers the underside of the crossbar! The Everton striker was marginally offside anyway, but the Blues will have chances to pick off West Ham on the counter.

74’ - Soucek is on for Ward-Prowse and the Hammers win a corner that is cleared.

Benrahma on the other flank is able to get away from Patterson but his deflected cross is gathered by Pickford.

70’ - Paqueta up top now, and gets away from Branthwaite, but then goes down a bit theatrically when Patterson tackles him. Ref Stuart Attwell books him for his histrionics.

67’ - Bowen gets the better of Myko for the first time today, Branthwaite comes over to clean up, corner. Ward-Prowse outswinger, ball pinging about in the box and the home crowd want a penalty, more out of curiosity than anything else.

66’ - DCL brings down a long ball, Doucs flick-on, McNeil shot, Areola puts it over. McNeil corner from the right, hit deep, and the Blues play it all the way back to the midline.

64’ - Freekick to the Hammers, Branthwaite gets up high and heads away, and then McNeil can clear the cross back in.

60’ - CHANCE! DCL plays on a long ball for Doucoure who is wide open, tries to beat Areola with a powerful low shot and the goalie parries it just past the far post! The corner is good but the Everton header is not. What a golden chance that was.

59’ - Branthwaite loses his footing in the box as West Ham press, but the Blues can mostly clear the ball.

56’ - Branthwaite tackle on Antonio by the corner flag is deemed a foul, even though Antonio did a split as he lost his own footing. Ward-Prowse outswinger cleared by the Blues.

Moyes has seen enough, sends on Benrahma for Antonio.

55’ - The Blues fail to deal with a high ball into the box, falls to Bowen and his volley goes just wide.

51’ - GOAL!! A SIMPLY BRILLIANT GOAL FROM DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN!

Branthwaite steps up in the middle and cuts out a ball to Antonio. He finds DCL with his back to goal, a give-and-go with Harrison, and then DCL makes some room ahead of Aguerd and tucks his shot in at the far post past a sprawling Areola! Everton lead 1-0.

49’ - Foul by Ward-Prowse in the midfield area on DCL. Garner puts the freekick into the box, it bounces around before getting cleared, but the Blues hold the ball for a bit, unable to create a clear shooting chance.

48’ - Patterson fouls Cresswell and the West Ham player puts the ball into the box from the freekick. Doucs loses Bowen who then gets a diving header, but the ball is over, whew.

46’ - West Ham start the second half with a flurry of bubbles and more intent, but the Everton defence holds firm as Paqueta, Bowen and Kudus look to combine.

Halftime Thoughts - The sombre events before kickoff appear to have affected the game too as neither side has really threatened to score. There was a flashpoint somewhere in there after the Tarkowski tackle on Kudus, but whatever that energy was has quickly dissipated.

45+5’ - Twice McNeil has had passes to him misplaced in the attacking third, and that is how the half will end, with a whimper.

45+3’ - Error from McNeil allows Bowen to run with the ball, Garner cuts it out for a throw-in and the Blues eventually push the Hammers back into their own half.

45’ - There will be five or so minutes added on here.

McNeil drifts into the middle to get the ball, and it’s the first sustained possession for the Blues who finally get a Myko cross into the box, Onana gets his head on it but cannot get the ball goalwards.

42’ - Onana and Kudus go sliding for the ball, the midfielder with the longer legs wins the ball but it looks like the West Ham player landed awkwardly on the Belgian. He’s holding his head but eventually stands up and we can continue.

40’ - Myko cross into the box, DCL gets under it and heads over. DCL might have been offside in the build-up, but it wasn’t called.

39’ - Everton are standing off and West Ham aren’t trying to do much beyond dropping long balls behind the backline. That’s pretty much the story of the half.

34’ - Doucoure now wins the ball and his pass to DCL is cut out, falls to Harrison who dances around the edge of the box looking for a shooting chance, fires it way wild.

33’ - DCL holds the ball up and brings in Doucs who wins a corner on the right. McNeil inswinger, deep ball headed goalwards by Tarky and cleared by the Hammers.

30’ - Garner is yet to be a factor in this game, has barely seen the ball. The same can be said of McNeil too.

27’ - Drama! James Tarkowski clatters into Kudus, no foul called. The Hammers players are pretty mad about it and it’s all argy-bargy now with Kudus hopping up and shoving Pickford in the chest. The England #1 was unimpressed by Kudus rolling around, and the pair are getting booked.

25’ - Wasted chance! Paqueta misplaces a pass backwards and Jack Harrison pounces on the ball, and on a 3-on-1, chooses to shoot tamely right at Areola.

23’ - Whew, Paqueta controls a high cross and lobs it over Patterson to regain control, his cross into the box is met by Bowen tripping over himself and it bumbles wide.

20’ - It’s not been an aggressive press from the Blues here, satisfied to let West Ham build out from the back with just DCL and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the opposing half.

17’ - Kudus goes down over Branthwaite’s outstretched foot in the middle. The Ghanaian international has been very lively.

15’ - Interesting possession stats here - West Ham hate the ball even more than the Toffees do, 18th in the league with 37.9% while the Blues are 14th with 42.8%. Today though it’s 55.7% for the Hammers early on.

12’ - Amadou Onana has an opportunity to hold up the ball on the left, but Dwight McNeil turns the ball over.

10’ - Kudus playing in the #10 but popping up everywhere and giving the Blues defence headaches.

Now James Garner fouls Paqueta and it’s a setpiece opportunity for the hosts. Ball ricocheted off Bowen’s arm and an Everton player for a corner. Bowen swings it in, Dominic Calvert-Lewin clears.

7’ - Antonio skins Patterson down the sideline but the Blues can cut out his cutback.

Vitaliy Mykolenko looks up for it, makes a couple of key interceptions as Bowen looks to test him.

5’ - Cagey start to the game with both sides seeing the ball, but unable to create anything significant early.

1’ - Underway at London Stadium!

After a minute’s applause for the late Sir Bobby Charlton and Bill Kenwright, both pillars of the footballing community that passed on this week. There were on-field tributes placed by Sir Geoff Hurst, and the two managers David Moyes and Sean Dyche.

Starting Lineups

The only change is suspension-enforced with Nathan Patterson coming in for the suspended Ashley Young. Idrissa Gueye stays on the bench.

Today's Toffees at London Stadium!



One change as Patterson comes in for the suspended Young. #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hDm3ktcOBy — Everton (@Everton) October 29, 2023

Mohammed Kudus, who was so close to becoming an Everton player in January, will make his first Premier League start for the Hammers.

Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023

Preview

Everton will be wearing their third kit today at West Ham United, hoping to give the new kits a successful debut. The David Moyes led-Hammers played in the Europa League on Thursday, losing 2-1 away in Greece to Olympiakos and Sean Dyche will be hoping to take advantage.

The Blues have won three of their last five games and will be looking to pick up some points and keep their charge up the table. West Ham meanwhile were beaten soundly away at Aston Villa last time around and will be looking to make amends for that.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 10

Date and start time: Sunday, October 29th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 66,000

Weather: 56°F/13°C, cloudy, 14% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky SPorts Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 6, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees have lost on their last two visits to London Stadium, most recently a 2-0 defeat last season.