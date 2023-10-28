Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | Our Perfect XI?

It’s been a dark week for Everton Football Club given the passing of Bill Kenwright.

But the perfect way to honour his memory would be scooping up three points on Sunday against former manager David Moyes.

So how will Sean Dyche line up his Mighty Blues of Everton for this one?

Who’s Out?

Again, there’s no real news on the injury front.

Seamus Coleman is nearing a return, but Dyche is wisely cautious to rush him back after an elongated absence. He’ll likely need some minutes for the under-21s before returning, so the fact they haven’t played for a month has likely delayed his return. However they also play on Sunday, so he could well feature there and return to the first team next week.

Other than that, only Dele remains a long-term absentee, while Andre Gomes remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Ashley Young is ruled out with a one-match suspension after his sending off against Liverpool last weekend.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LIVERPOOL

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young (SUSPENDED)

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

With Ashley Young ruled out, this could give Sean Dyche the opportunity to name his absolute strongest XI for the first time this season.

That is, of course, assuming Nathan Patterson comes in for Young and everything else stays the same.

It’s always possible he brings Idrissa Gueye back in, but a midfield duo of James Garner and Amadou Onana, with Abdoulaye Doucoure just in front, is much more palatable.

I’m not expecting any other changes (hopefully).

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 7/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

James Garner – 8/10

Jack Harrison – 7/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Tyler Onyango

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Arnaut Danjuma

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti