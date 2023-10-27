Dyche on Everton points deduction threat and the loss of Kenwright

Everton manager Sean Dyche met with the media earlier today ahead of this weekend’s trip to West Ham United. In his pre-match press conference, he addressed the latest injuries, provided a squad update, as well as the team’s preparation for the Sunday match. Dyche also went on to address questions about the potential Financial Fair Play points deduction the club is faced with and the recent passing of Chairman Bill Kenwright.

Dyche was pleased to announce that there were no fresh injury concerns. He revealed that Seamus Coleman is getting close to a return, but this weekend will be too soon to see the club captain in the squad.

Ashley Young will be missing after picking up two yellow cards in the Liverpool match. Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are still a good way off from being able to be considered.

The reported points deduction, as a result of the financial fair play hearing that has recently taken place, was the first question that was asked of the gaffer. His response was consistent with his interest in keeping his focus on the team.

“To be honest, ever since I’ve been here there’s been pressure, there’s pressure on all sorts around Everton Football Club. We’ve been trying to stay calm with lots of different challenges here and I think we mostly have done. “We’re trying to get things right on the pitch, or better, certainly, and trying to improve other areas of the club. There’s so much noise here to be honest, it’s just another part of it. Trying to change the noise and put it in a more positive feel about the club – not just the team – about the whole club, we’re trying to work to do that. “Every time you’re just about getting there, another thing comes up so it’s one of those things. At the end of the day the commission will decide.”

The manager also spoke at length about the passing of Chairman Bill Kenwright and how it had affected the team.