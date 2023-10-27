Friday’s Everton News: New contract for Doucoure, Guirassy linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on the latest Everton fixture changes for December and January. [EFC]

“He [Bill Kenwright] was an incredible professional, in terms of what he did with Everton and also what he achieved in the theatre industry. Spending time with him and learning about his family, you couldn’t help but be taken by his passion. Beyond his deep love of his family, one of those big passions, of course, was football - the game as a whole, as well as his obvious lasting love of Everton Football Club. His story - a boyhood supporter who went on to become Chairman - is something so rare in the modern game, especially at the top level. He always believed in Everton and stood by the Club, even in the toughest times. He was steadfast until the very end,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

West Ham could have some tired legs against the Blues on Sunday after the Hammers fell to Olympiacos in Europa League action.

Not to be in Greece. pic.twitter.com/eIKcQGEWYm — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 26, 2023

What will 777 Partners’ next steps be if Everton are hit with a points deduction? [Echo]

Looks like Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to sign a new contract with the club. Happy with that, Blues?

EXCL: Abdoulaye Doucouré, set to sign new deal at Everton very soon.



Understand agreement’s on the verge of being sealed over new contract until June 2025.



Option until June 2026 will be included.



Deal at final stages, set to be completed #EFC pic.twitter.com/Jnjvk27INy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2023

Big Doucs leading the way.

Four players in Europe's big-five divisions have registered 10+ shots on target, created 10+ chances, made 10+ tackles and completed 10+ take-ons in the league this season:



◉ Jude Bellingham

◉ James Maddison

◉ Abdoulaye Doucouré

◉ Isco



Complete packages. pic.twitter.com/1dgsJ9sZXT — Squawka (@Squawka) October 24, 2023

Check in on the Blues in training this week. [Echo]

“My mum sacrificed her life for our dreams...she raised three kids on her own without any help. She is the one who taught us all the values we have, being kind, showing respect and being nice. She is such a warrior because she used to have different jobs as well to take care of her kids. I can never thank her enough, which is why I am trying to succeed in terms of what I am doing (playing football). She is a warrior to me. She is one of the strongest people I know. I’m very proud of my mum,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Hear more from the 22-year-old below.

Just how good has Onana been this season?

Amadou Onana for Everton in the PL this season:



◉ 22 Tackles (1st)

◉ 62 Possession wins (1st)

◉ 71 Duels won (1st)

◉ 19 Fouls won (1st)

◉ 44 Progressive passes (1st)

◉ 28 Shot creating actions (1st)

◉ 4 Big chances created (T-1st)

◉ 27 Aerials won (2nd)

◉ 382 Passes… pic.twitter.com/AnK3s4eZhp — Between the Lines (@Between_TL) October 26, 2023

Blues rumoured with previously-linked 27-year-old striker Serhou Guirassy. [90 Min]

What to Watch

Crystal Palace take on Spurs. Some La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook