Thursday’s Everton News: Catastrophic points deduction threat, Kenwright tributes continue

Not sure there have been many days when the media coverage of Everton has been so gloomy. The grand optimist in me says that things can only get better.

Reports are suggesting that the Premier League has recommended that Everton face a 12-point deduction in its case against them for breaching profit and sustainability rules. [Telegraph]

Not often that I turn to Jamie Carragher for comfort.....

The PL want a 12 point deduction for Everton for one charge.

Man City are going to end up in the National League North if the PL get their way!!



Unbelievable the amount of stories that come out about Everton’s situation, but Man City’s, which has 114 more charges & has gone on… https://t.co/WjryWUxLUB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 25, 2023

The mum of a young woman who died from brain cancer has called the late Bill Kenwright ‘one of life’s angels’ after revealing he donated £50,000 towards her daughter’s treatment in Germany. [ITV]

Supporters are now able to pay their respects to late Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright CBE by signing a book of condolence at Goodison Park and digitally on the club website too. [EFC]

Check out Kevin Dyer’s three takeaways from the Derby loss. [RBM]

Everton have been beaten to the signing of Hoffenheim strike Maximilian Beier. [Team Talk]

Roberto Martinez has spoken about Bill Kenwright:

“While still shaken by the news, the memories are flowing back. You were an inspiration, a custodian, a friend and a chairman, but, above all, a contagious force who lived and breathed Everton. I would love that everyone could know the extent of your love, care and complete dedication for the club. Your legacy will live on forever and will affect generations to come.” [EFC]

Sean Dyche and Seamus Coleman laid a wreath outside Goodison Park this morning in memory of our late Chairman. pic.twitter.com/FxjUhxMGd6 — Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2023

The agent of Jean-Philippe Gbamin has claimed his client walked away from a £5million salary when he terminated his contract at Everton. [Echo]

One of Kenwright’s great moments:

