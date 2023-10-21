Everton at Liverpool: Derby kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton face their first big opponent since going on their recent run where they picked up three wins in four games, and the games don’t come much bigger than the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool are one of the form teams in the league right now and the Blues’ recent revival is certainly going to get put to the test. The Reds do have a couple of injury concerns and some players getting back late from international duty could factor into Jurgen Klopp’s side selection and tactics.

The Toffees have a pretty miserable record at Anfield, and aside from a COVID lockdown 2-0 win there, have had little to cheer about. Sean Dyche for one will be under the spotlight - will he go with the safe and conservative option that will likely still ship goals, or will he get bolder and attempt to play positively in the hopes of snatching a point or three?

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 9

Date and start time: Saturday, October 21st at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 54,074

Weather: 51°F/11°C, cloudy, 10% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; TNT Sports 1, discovery+ - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game, we will continue our coverage with the match recap after the final whistle.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees do not have a good record at Anfield, the last two games there ended in 2-0 wins for the Reds including back in February this year when it was becoming apparent that the Blues were going to be in relegation trouble.