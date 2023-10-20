Everton at Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Should Gueye Return for the Derby?

Nearly a quarter of the season is done and Everton have had a mixed start, even though they’ve had one of the easier schedules on offer compared to the rest of the league.

Some good performances, but largely bad results. And now the fixture list toughens up significantly as we bring 2023 to a close, starting with a lovely trip to Anfield.

So how will Sean Dyche set up his Everton side against Liverpool?

Who’s Out?

No real news since the international break.

Seamus Coleman is back training, but needs to build up his fitness – so won’t be available for this one. That leaves Dele and Andre Gomes as the only other absentees.

But Everton, thankfully, are at near full-strength for this trip, with some tough – but welcome – decisions to be made.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LIVERPOOL

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

The 3-0 win over Bournemouth was exactly what the club needed.

A warm-up injury to Idrissa Gueye forced manager Sean Dyche into naming what is actually the team’s best midfield: two proper wingers, with James Garner and Amadou Onana holding and giving licence for Abdoulaye Doucoure to push on.

Gueye had originally been in the starting line-up for that game, with Onana on the bench. And that will be Dyche’s biggest call this week. In truth, Gana is a fading force and is often creating more problems than he solves these days.

But Mr Dyche does love experience, so it’s very possible he’ll come in for this game at Anfield. That could be at Onana’s expense on the teamsheet or possibly mean shifting Garner back out to the right of midfield.

I, for one, am all for keeping this winning team together.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Ashley Young – 8/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

James Garner – 8/10

Jack Harrison – 6/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Arnaut Danjuma

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti