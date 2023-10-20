Friday’s Everton News: Tarkowski talks Derby, Akturkoglu & Pacho linked, Thelwell on transfer window

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I feel like it’s their life. Some clubs it’s maybe a little bit different and no disrespect to them but I feel like maybe there’s a defeat there and you can go about your week and wait for the next game. But here you’re really representing the people and it really is their lives and it makes or breaks their weekend,” says James Tarkowski. [Eurosport]

Everton have been linked with 24-year-old Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu and 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho.

“I have to say it’s my toughest window I’ve ever had in football for sure. I’ve been in this role for maybe 10, 12 years at different clubs, so a lot of windows...there was some huge feeling of difficulty for me and the head of recruitment because we knew what was left, and we knew weren’t going to be able to spend the money, or if we did it was on a player who wasn’t good enough. You can only do what you can do really, which is evaluate all the plans that you made and see if you had all your ducks in the right row,” says Thelwell on this past summer’s transfer window. [BBC]

Could be more trouble brewing for the Blues with this report that the club disputed agent fees on an international transfer a couple of years ago. [Daily Mail]

