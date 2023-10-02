Monday’s Everton News: Under-18s statement win, DCL talks goalscoring form

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Luton Town 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The crowd have been amazing. They get disgruntled at the end, but rightly so, because they’ve seen a team, once again, dominate a game and not do it right at one end, and not do it right at the other end. We want to be playing here and we want to be giving these fans goals, and we want to give them wins. That’s what we’ve got to change the mentality of because it looks a bit like we’re waiting for someone else to do it. Alrightness gets you nothing in football. We have to change that mentality,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager following the devastating loss.

777 Partners were in attendance at the match the other day.

Under-18s beat Sunderland 3-0. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Brighton 2-1. [EFC]

Under-21s score late in 1-1 draw to Arsenal. [EFC]

“For me to be hitting the back of the net regularly again is a great feeling, but obviously it has fallen on a bad result today, so that is where my emotions are at the minute. To be playing regularly and hitting the back of the net again is something that I have worked very hard for...it is down to me and the other forwards to be in there to put them in the back of the net. The issue is if we weren’t creating chances. It is a positive for me looking at it, knowing that coming into games there will be chances for me; it is down to me to be in there to put them in the back of the net,” says Calvert-Lewin. [Echo]

Fabrizio Romano confirms that long-time target Hugo Ekitike will be leaving PSG this upcoming transfer window. [The Daily Briefing]

Everton Women sign defender Megan Campbell. [EFC]

