Thursday’s Everton News: 777 takeover troubles, Beto Derby dreams, stadium progress

Mixed stories on the 777 Partners purchase of the club in the past 24 hours:

The takeover deal with 777 Partners may be in trouble. [New York Times]

Everton have categorically rejected claims that a proposed takeover of the club by American investment firm 777 Partners is under threat. [Mirror]

Everton’s potential owners insist Toffees’ fans do not need to worry about reports claiming their takeover is on the rocks. [Daily Star]

Here's a primer on who 777 are and what they bring to the table. [Sky Sports]

Playing in Saturday’s Merseyside Derby for Everton would be something of a dream come true for Beto:

“I always watched the Merseyside derbies growing up. That is where it started. My all-time hero is Samuel Eto’o and I loved Romelu Lukaku so both of those guys made me want Everton to win even more. I would watch the derbies and say, ‘Everton can’t lose this!’, but I watched a lot of [Everton] games and still remember them now. The 4-0 win against Manchester City stands out and the 6-2 against Bournemouth when Lukaku scored four goals. For me, yes, it is a dream to have the chance to play in these games.”

The hearing by an independent commission into Everton’s alleged breaches of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules will behind closed doors this week. [Toffeeweb]

One week left. https://t.co/wJaF6mIVE9 — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) October 18, 2023

Everton fixtures will be affected by new changes to the Premier League’s next broadcasting deal. [Echo]

The work that is being done to build the Everton Stadium is a balance between technology and skilled labour:

Everton’s Chief Commercial Officer Richard Kenyon on the links between Goodison Park and the new stadium:

“First and foremost it is a football stadium, and when that vision was set out years ago it was always going to be, number one, a footballing fortress. That is something that we wanted as a club, it is something that Goodison is famous for, but we also looked at it from research from our fan base, which was to keep the best things about Goodison Park. So, the best things about Goodison Park as anyone will tell you is when the atmosphere is going it is incredible, and that is due to how close you are to the pitch and how steep the stands. That was principle number one and the design has reflected that, the stands are very steep and the venue is tight when you get inside.” [Echo]

Premier League data company OPTA show how Everton’s league position is not reflective of the results at this point in the season. [The Analyst]

