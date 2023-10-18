Wednesday’s Everton News: Gueye latest, Pickford and Mykolenko shine, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton Women midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet talks about her side’s historic Merseyside Derby win. [EFC]
Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day.
Muhamed Bešić looks back fondly on his time with the club. [EFC]
Blues linked with 18-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley Gassova. [TEAMtalk]
James Garner tests his abilities in an Everton squad guessing game.
Check in on Everton’s loanees in the latest recap. [EFC]
Youngster Reece Welch with the shoutout!
— The Football League Paper (@TheLeaguePaper) October 15, 2023
- , @mansfieldtownfc
Congratulations to Mansfield, @Official_STFC, @crewealexfc, @FGRFC_Official, @ASFCofficial, @StockportCounty, @WFCOfficial and @drfc_official who have players featured! pic.twitter.com/FF1QOPEcqv
Idrissa Gana Gueye may be back in contention for this weekend’s Merseyside Derby after featuring for Senegal in their match against Cameroon the other day. [Echo]
Pickford and Mykolenko helped their sides to crucial UEFA Euro Qualifier victories, while Patterson and Scotland fell short in a friendly against France.
Good luck to Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson, and Vitalii Mykolenko who all start for their respective countries tonight. pic.twitter.com/pXrPPDXmga— A View From The Bullens (@thebullensview) October 17, 2023
A packed weekend of Everton action ahead!
Working towards the weekend. @EvertonWomen @EvertonAcademy pic.twitter.com/TBPzoiX02s— Everton (@Everton) October 16, 2023
What to Watch
Not too much action on today.
Full schedule of games here.
Loading comments...