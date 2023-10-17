Tuesday’s Everton News: Moshiri on 777, Ouédraogo links, Garner and Harrison updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Farhad Moshiri says he believes more strongly than ever that in 777 Partners he has found the right people to take Everton forward should their takeover of the club gain regulatory approval.

“The more time that I have spent with the 777 team, the more my confidence increases that we have found the right people to take the club forward in the modern era,” Moshiri is quoted as saying. They are highly professional and deliver exactly when they say they will, and I look forward to them achieving all their regulatory approvals and proceeding to completion on the timetable we set.” [Sky Sports]

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan has revealed how her quick-thinking at Anfield helped give her side the edge over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. [Echo]

Michael Ball discusses Amadou Onana’s recent comments over his future. [Echo]

A fascinating podcast on the BBC with Colin Chong as they explore the last season and in this episode, a new beginning. [BBC]

Everton have joined Brighton and Liverpool in the race to sign Schalke 04 midfield talent Assan Ouédraogo. [Twitter]

A profile of Everton U21 Sean McAllister who is garnering high praise for his midfield work. [Football Fancast]

Jack Harrison has identified the Everton squad’s mentality and talent as key factors to an impressive response during their last outing:

“It’s been a season where we’ve been a bit unfortunate at times and maybe not got the results we deserved. Sometimes when you don’t get the results, it’s quite easy to get down and negative in the team. We know we’ve been doing the rights things, but it just hasn’t come off here and there. We capitalised on those opportunities as a team against Bournemouth. I think the defence worked really hard to keep a clean sheet. On the attacking side – we managed to bring it all together. It was a team performance that we’ve been looking for, for a while now.”

Former Everton defender Michael Ball believes that Jarrad Branthwaite could generate huge transfer demand.

️| He just looks so composed. He makes everything look so easy. I know from my day, every club want a left sided centre back so I am delighted he signed a new deal with us - @bally03



Listen and watch now to former Everton player Bally⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PFKLumLNkI — A View From The Bullens (@thebullensview) October 15, 2023

Former Everton striker Moise Kean has admitted that he made mistakes in his younger years which prevented him from succeeding earlier on. [Tutto Mercato]

Everton asked for Yousef Chermiti to skip Portugal U20s’ September fixtures to work on a special strength and conditioning programme at Finch Farm. [iNews]

Conor Coady said Seamus Coleman “is one of the best people within football. He drags people through & a big reason Everton are still in the Premier League is because of Seamus Coleman. He sleeps, he eats, he breathes Everton” [Giulia Bould]

Jarrad Branthwaite earned his latest England Under-21 cap as the young Lions lost their long unbeaten run. [Cumberland News]

James Garner’s form should, in theory, make him one of the first names on the Everton team sheet. But the return to fitness of the club’s wingers and Sean Dyche’s long-term faith in his central midfield three leaves the Blues boss with a dilemma. [Echo]

Jack Harrison’s immediate impact on Everton’s season came after the club’s medical team were able to get him back to fitness ahead of schedule. [Echo]

What to Watch

The international break concludes with England playing a crunch match against Italy in UEFA Euro qualifying. World Cup qualifying is also happening.

Full schedule of games here.

