Monday’s Everton News: Women’s Merseyside Derby delight, Blues international round-up

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Jarrad Branthwaite helped lead the England U21s to a 9-1 win over Serbia last week. [EFC]

Vitalii Mykolenko shared some international success, too.

A 2-0 victory over North Macedonia keeps Ukraine in the mix for #EURO2024 qualification. Myko played the full 90 minutes in Prague. pic.twitter.com/FswDQxAjmD — Everton (@Everton) October 15, 2023

Liverpool could be without Andy Robertson in this upcoming weekend’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield, after the 29-year-old suffered an injury for Scotland. [Liverpool World]

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

“The stress I was putting myself through to try to play, only to be at 60 per cent, it wasn’t worth it. The new manager came in and put a stop to it and made sure I was able to be patient to get back fully fit. That’s had a positive domino effect for me. Whenever a manager has backed me, typically, I’ve seemed to do well. I’m at peace now, I’m happy and I’m enjoying my football,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin on manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Would you take Richy back at the club? Richarlison has not had a good time at Tottenham.

Not a scoop but I'm told the chances of Richarlison coming back to Everton are more likely than less likely. It would be a loan. He'll have good moments, but the decision has been made, He'll be on his way. — County Road Bobblers (@CBobblers1878) October 13, 2023

Amadou Onana received a red card for Belgium in their 3-2 win over Austria the other day. [EFC]

Everton Women victorious in Merseyside Derby. [RBM]

Nathan Patterson talks about his time with the Scotland squad. [Daily Record]

Check out some clips of the Blues in training.

What to Watch

Plenty of UEFA Euro Qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations League action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook