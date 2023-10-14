Everton Women vs Liverpool: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will look to claim their first points of the season at Anfield without striker Martina Piemonte, after the striker was ruled out for a few weeks with a knee ligament injury.

Also missing for the Liverpool game will be Elise Stenevik, who remains sidelined with a calf strain, while Sara Holmgaard is still a few weeks away.

Twin sister Karen is in contention for Sunday though, as is striker Katja Snoeijs, who has recovered sufficiently from a hand injury.

It remains to be seen whether boss Brian Sorensen goes with Toni Duggan, who netted her first goal of the season against Manchester City in the Conti Cup, up top or prefers to opt for the Dutch star who finished top of the Blues’ scoring charts last season.

Though Alyssa Aherne did herself no harm in her performance on Wednesday night, it would be unlikely that she would be thrown in for a derby game at Anfield.

While results have not gone the way of the Toffees yet, performances have been far from poor, with Heather Payne and Emma Bissell in particular catching the eye.

The Opposition

Two very impressive victories away at Arsenal and home to Aston Villa have given Liverpool a perfect WSL start, but the Reds did suffer their first defeat at the hands of Leicester City in their opening Conti Cup game.

Wise recruitment has yielded instant results so far, with new signing Natasha Flint already amongst the goals.

Matt Beard’s side look much more settled than last season, and if the opening two league results are anything to go by, then a top-half finish will be the minimum of their ambition.

And one thing is certainly for sure, they will be making Everton work a lot harder at Anfield than last season.

Previous Meeting

No Blue will forget the events at Everton’s original home over a year ago, when goals from Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison gave boss Sorensen his first ever WSL points as Toffees boss.

The visitors are also defending a 100% winning record against Liverpool Women at Anfield without conceding a goal, with three previous victories in 1997, 2019 and last year.

Although Liverpool will probably start the derby as slight favourites, they have one just one of the last eight against their neighbours, another record Sorensen and his team will be keen to keep strong as they search for their first points of the season.