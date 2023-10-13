Friday’s Everton News: Kenwright latest, Onana talks future, Coleman on being a club legend

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I’ve said in other interviews, that James [Tarkowski] is a big leader in the squad. But not only in the squad but for me playing alongside him. He guides me through the game and tells me little things to do. It’s a massive thing for a young player to have an experienced player next to him and hopefully, we can continue that partnership,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

The club have provided an update on chairman Bill Kenwright’s health.

“I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future. For the moment, I remain 100% focused on my performance on the pitch. This is what will determine my future and that of the club,” says Amadou Onana. [Tribal Football via La Capitale]

Goalscorer Toni Duggan talks about her return to the scoresheet and her side’s Merseyside Derby this Sunday. [EFC]

Will Andros Townsend be scoring any worldies for Luton Town this season?

“Club legend? Not for me. In my opinion, you have to have won something at a football club to be a club legend. I’ll be someone that has played three or four hundred games forever but club legend, not in my eyes. I can go to bed at night knowing that I give everything for Everton Football Club and that is all I can ask of myself,” says Seamus Coleman. [Balls.ie via BBC]

