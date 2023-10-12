Everton chairman Kenwright recovering from cancer surgery

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright spent a “prolonged period” in intensive care after cancer surgery six weeks ago, the Toffees have confirmed.

The 78-year-old needed an operation to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver but complications during the surgery meant he needed treatment in intensive care.

The club have confirmed that Kenwright has left hospital and is expected to make a complete if “lengthy” recovery.

In a statement, Everton said:

Following a diagnosis at the beginning of August, Mr Kenwright underwent a major medical procedure six weeks ago to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver. The procedure was completely successful, but complications during surgery necessitated a prolonged period in an intensive care unit. Mr Kenwright is now out of intensive care and has left hospital. He has returned home to continue his recovery which is expected to be lengthy, but complete. Right up until the day of the procedure the Chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the Club’s summer transfer activity. Mr Kenwright has always been fiercely protective of his private life and is grateful that his privacy has been respected during this difficult time. He hopes this will continue following this update.

Kenwright, who first joined the club’s board of directors in 1989, remained chairman at owner Farhad Moshiri’s request despite the rest of the board stepping down at the start of the summer.

An interim board is currently in place while talks over a proposed takeover by American investment group 777 Partners continues.

Everton say Kenwright continued all his club duties, including helping facilitated the proposed takeover, up to the day of his procedure. But whether he remains at the club should the takeover go through remains to be seen.

We wish him a speedy recovery.