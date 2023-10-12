Thursday’s Everton News: Rooney returns, Danjuma profile, Fan Engagement Plan

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Wayne Rooney has been announced as the new Birmingham City manager. The former Everton and England striker has penned a three-year contract at St Andrew’s and has included Ashley Cole in his backroom team. [Echo]

Michael Ball has claimed Everton made two great transfers when they signed Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner. [Echo]

Sean Dyche has praised the mentality of his Everton players after they secured three wins from their past four outings - but reminded them there’s plenty of work still to be done.

“I think most Evertonians believe we have played really well, but you’ve got to win games. I’ve said to the players, ‘You have got to win games, you have to find that winning edge’. It was obviously on show against Bournemouth on Saturday with some of the finishing. We created so many good chances, stayed calm and realized it will come our way. It did on Saturday with a good mixed bag of goals. I think we’ve been showing what the team’s about but goals win games and wins change the whole feel. It just reinforces the good performances. I’m really pleased for the players. There’s lots of work to be done - lots of work - but it’s another shift forward.” [EFC]

Under-18 forward George Morgan has been featured on the list of Top 20 Next Generation players. [Guardian]

A really good profile of Arnaut Danjuma on the Premier League website. [Premier League]

The latest edition of “My Everton” looks at The Cahill Effect. [EFC]

Everton in the Community, in partnership with Socios.com Supports, has officially launched the Socios.com Supports Bike Library, based at the charity’s purpose-built mental health and wellbeing hub, The People’s Place. [EFC]

Everton Women will be without a number of key players for their opening Super Cup game against Manchester City, as Emma Bissell remains confident that the Blues will soon reap the rewards their performances have justified. Check out our RBM game preview. [RBM]

The Everton Fan Advisory Board has today launched a two-week consultation with Everton supporters to collect their views on the club’s Fan Engagement Plan (FEP) for the 2023-24 season. To contribute to the consultation, please click here.

