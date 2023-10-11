Everton Women vs Manchester City: WSL Continental Cup preview

Everton Women will be without a number of key players for their opening Super Cup game against Manchester City, as Emma Bissell remains confident that the Blues will soon reap the rewards their performances have justified.

Despite two defeats in their opening two WSL games, the Toffees have been the better side in both fixtures. Sunday’s defeat to Leicester saw Bissell find the net twice, with both efforts ruled out for offside. Justine Vanhaevermaet also had a penalty saved, just one of a number of fine saves by Foxes stopper, Janina Leitzig.

Martina Piemonte, who picked up a knock in the defeat at the King Power stadium, will be missing for the visit of the Citizens, along with the Holmgaard twins, Katja Snoeijs and defender Elise Stenevik, who is still some weeks away from action.

But Bissell is ready for what will be a hectic schedule for her team, starting with City tomorrow before Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

“There are loads to build on as we move onto Manchester City midweek,” she said. “As a group, it’s important now that we stick together.

“We’re playing very good football, fundamentals in large parts of the game. That’s got to be a positive for us because if we stick to what we’re doing then results will follow. “Every game is important, but when you play your rivals the emotion is heightened. “As a group, we’re ready to show what we’re capable of and that will feed into our hunger to perform well this week against City and then Liverpool on Sunday.”

The Opposition

Gareth Taylor’s team will head to Walton Hall Park on Wednesday without three key players. Leila Ouahabi, former Blue Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are all serving suspensions following red cards.

City still boast a talented group of players though, and have amassed four points from the opening two league games, with a victory over West Ham and a draw against champions Chelsea.

In the only all top-tier group in the competition, both teams will be keen to start the campaign with a win. The visitors will start as favourites, with Everton having lost all 13 WSL matches against City - the worst record one team has against another in the competition.

But this is the Super Cup and a perfect opportunity for the Toffees to end an unwanted streak and finally earn a result their opening two displays have warranted.