Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin form, Phillips & Uzun linked, 777 concerns

Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman on Everton’s new stadium featuring in EURO 2028 after the confirmation of the United Kingdom as hosts of the tournament. [EFC]

“It’s great for the city of Liverpool and for us as a club - and what a stadium to be a part of it!"



Seamus Coleman and @JPickford1 have expressed their delight that Everton Stadium will host international games at #EURO2028. pic.twitter.com/9UFbcAZoSG — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) October 10, 2023

“I can’t really put into words how happy I am to be back playing. I think you can see it on my face. To train every day and not worry about when I’m going to be back, what I’ve got to do when I’m back…I’m an action man. I prefer to do than to think or to speak, so to be able to do it makes life a whole lot easier...it’s hard to be deprived of playing but now to be back…the fire has been lit again,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

This Everton vs Manchester City stat is quite telling and somewhat vindicates Sean Dyche’s assertions that the Toffees have been playing well despite their results.

Everton have created more xG this season (16.43) than Manchester City (15.66). — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 9, 2023

Check in on the Blues in international action this break. [EFC]

“I think he [Jarrad Branthwaite] has done great, the kid. I think he looks composed; he’s got a bit about him, and he has been very impressive. I think he has a great future ahead of him. I like him. I think he reads the game really well, and I think he smells danger, which I like from defenders. He’s adapted himself tremendously well in difficult circumstances because it is a struggle at the moment for the Blues, as we all know. He’s gone in there, and he’s done smashing. I just think the more games he plays, the better he gets,” says Peter Reid. [Echo]

The New York Times take a dive into 777 Partners’ potential financial issues, and what that could mean for their attempted takeover at Everton. [NYT]

Everton linked with 17-year-old midfielder Can Uzun.

News Can #Uzun: Everton & Benfica have inquired about the 17 y/o top talent from @1_fc_nuernberg!



➡️ There’s also an interest from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce & Besiktas. One club has already submitted an official offer



➡️ Vincenzo Montella is considering him for the… pic.twitter.com/UO8XNPMO9M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 10, 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly nearing an exit this January, with Everton monitoring the situation. [iNews]

