Tuesday’s Everton News: Blues crippling debt, Garner & Harrison reflections, closed-doors friendly planned

We bring you a rundown of the crippling debt that the club is currently attempting to deal with at the same time that they are trying to sell the club. [RBM]

Jack Harrison insists his demands and values fit perfectly with Evertonians’ as the winger outlined the “positivity and energy” he can provide after an impressive full Blues debut:

“You see how much it means to the fans when you’re working hard and for me, I’ve always said that’s the least you can do. I always try to replicate that. It’s an honour to be out there and to leave everything out there is what I always try to do. It’s nice that the Everton fans pick up on that. I’m building back my fitness now. I was a little bit tired towards the end, but I’ll always keep pushing myself to the limit, and it’s great to do that in front of fans that appreciate it.” [EFC]

Everton Women begin their Continental League Cup campaign on Wednesday night (7pm BST) against Manchester City - and supporters can watch the match live for free, exclusively on KICK. [EFC]

Everton’s resounding victory over Bournemouth has been confirmed by the WhoScored website who have released their Team of the Week:

Premier League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/suCNYsEAaX — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 9, 2023

BBC Head Writer Phil McNulty has chimed in on the impending doom on the horizon for Everton:

“One thing is unavoidable, though, and that is that it would be a catastrophic setback, both in the financial and footballing context, should Everton be relegated with a new stadium to move into at Bramley Moore Dock and a points deduction would present a very serious problem,” [BBC]

James Garner has opened up about the excitement around the first home win of the season and the instructions that Sean Dyche gave the team to get them ready to win:

“I’m made up. It’s something that we’ve been needing, this performance and result. Today was important for us and the fans, who have been disappointed with our home form - and rightfully so. We have been disappointed, too. We’ve been so close to winning games on home this season but we’ve not quite managed it. Today was massive.”

Everton are among the clubs hoping to sign Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier. It has been stated that the Toffees will face competition from Liverpool and Brentford in pursuit of the German talent. [Fussbal Transfers]

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen admitted he had ‘no idea’ how his side lost against Leicester City as a second half Lena Petermann goal secured three points for former Toffees boss Willie Kirk’s team. [RBM]

Plans may be underway to organize an international break behind doors friendly according to Sean Dyche:

“I don’t think we will have enough players who are fit because we have got to monitor the ones who are still coming back from injury. We might have a behind-closed-doors game if we can find a game that is appropriate, for the players coming back from injury or the ones that need some more time we will do.” [Echo]

The latest video from Mr. Drone UK on the latest observations on the stadium build including a sighting of the first 6 seats!

Andy Burham, Greater Manchester Mayor and Everton season ticket holder:

“I always knew that when Everton did change stadium, it was going to apply stress to the club. That has come to pass, we’ve been living through that. I think there shouldn’t be a rush to judgement. There should be scrutiny and challenge. I think if you look at the open letter to Evertonians at the weekend, you can see at least a communication there that is an improvement on what we’ve had recently.” [Echo]

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has published a list of questions and concerns raised by supporters regarding the proposed takeover of the club by 777. Here are the key questions:

777 have spent around €800-900m acquiring stakes in seven clubs and all those clubs are making a loss. What is 777’s strategy to ensure Everton do not follow the same path?

Will 777 commit to ensuring Bramley-Moore Dock will remain an asset of Everton FC and will not be sold off, only to be leased back to the club?

How confident are 777 of passing through the regulatory approval requirements set out by the Premier League / FA?

Forbes looks at the discussion about Everton’s xG and their success this season. [Forbes]

