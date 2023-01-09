Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit.

“We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]

I am proud to have played 200 games for my club. There are many more important ones to come in the next few weeks and months. COYB! @Everton pic.twitter.com/kzOrSkX5oK — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) January 8, 2023

Under-21s fell to West Ham 2-1 despite all their stars returning from the first team squad. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi will be out for a few weeks after picking up an injury on Friday. [EFC]

Everton are reportedly in negotiations for 20-year-old Ligue 1 forward Dango Ouattara, and have also been mentioned as looking at Terem Moffi.

Info: Dango Ouattara et Terem Moffi



▫️Everton a ouvert les discussions avec Lorient pour l'ailier . Première offre ~20M€ refusée. Négos en cours.



▫️Southampton a formulé une offre supérieure à 10M€ pour l'attaquant . Negos en cours.https://t.co/03PLOS6YeV — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 8, 2023

Nathan Broadhead looks set to complete a move to Ipswich Town. Best of luck, Nathan!

Nathan Broadhead in Ipswich to complete a permanent move to Portman Road — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 7, 2023

Rangers manager Michael Beale has addressed rumours of his side making a move for Tom Davies. [Echo]

Not sure how he does it, but Roberto Martinez looks set to become the new Portugal manager.

EXCL: Roberto Martinez has reached verbal agreement to become Portugal coach. Appointment as Fernando Santos successor likely to be finalised towards end of next week. 49yo Spaniard has had club + int’l interest since leaving Belgium role @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/8sC6PhvdC3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 7, 2023

Jordan Pickford transfer rumours continue to swirl as Tottenham are reportedly eyeing the 28-year-old. [Mirror]

