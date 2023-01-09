 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi injury latest, Dango & Moffi linked, Pickford & Davies rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - Riverside Stadium Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit.

We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Under-21s fell to West Ham 2-1 despite all their stars returning from the first team squad. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi will be out for a few weeks after picking up an injury on Friday. [EFC]

Everton are reportedly in negotiations for 20-year-old Ligue 1 forward Dango Ouattara, and have also been mentioned as looking at Terem Moffi.

Nathan Broadhead looks set to complete a move to Ipswich Town. Best of luck, Nathan!

Rangers manager Michael Beale has addressed rumours of his side making a move for Tom Davies. [Echo]

Not sure how he does it, but Roberto Martinez looks set to become the new Portugal manager.

Jordan Pickford transfer rumours continue to swirl as Tottenham are reportedly eyeing the 28-year-old. [Mirror]

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, and FA Cup action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...