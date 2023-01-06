Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United.

The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have quietly built a formidable side in just one summer since Erik ten Hag took over, and though no one is calling them serious title challengers, they are certainly in the mix for a Champions League berth. Quite how seriously they will take tonight’s fixture remains to be seen.

Friday night football is a rare treat for us fans, but in this case the sooner the Toffees play and be done so that we can all get on with our weekends, the better.

Match Details

Competition: FA Cup 3rd Round

Date and start time: Friday, January 6th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 74,310

Weather: 51°F/11°C, cloudy, 15% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland - United Kingdom; Sportsnet - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1, Sony TEN 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, Sportsnet.ca, ESPN Play Caribbean, Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Sony LIV, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues’ last visit to the Theatre of Dreams was during Rafa Benitez’s short tenure early last season when they fell behind early, but hung in there long enough to score a brilliant counterattacking goal via Andros Townsend, a game not dissimilar to how they played last weekend at the Red Devils’ neighbours Manchester City.

Everton have already played United this season at Goodison, with the visitors coming away with a 2-1 win, Alex Iwobi got the Blues’ sole marker.