Check out our preview and predicted lineup ahead of Everton’s FA Cup Third Round clash against Manchester United today.

Frank Lampard has revealed that Nathan Patterson will be sidelined for close to two months due to injury. [EFC]

“Loans, obligations, buying players, all things are on the table. We want to improve and help the squad in January, but my job first and foremost has to be about working with the players we have got there now, how can we get a result against Manchester United and Southampton. If we can improve the squad then great, it’s not an easy window, everyone knows that, but we’re going to certainly try to improve because it feels like we need that, for sure...we have to look at the best and viable solutions. Of course, I want those solutions because they will help me become a better manager, help us have more competition or get results we haven’t been able to get,” says Lampard. [EFC]

You can watch the Under-18s in action against Watford on Everton’s Official YouTube Channel on Monday. [EFC]

It looks like promising Everton youngster Tom Cannon has interest from League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Also, again as per reports elsewhere, I have been informed that #SWFC’s interest in Everton’s Tom Cannon is serious. Whether or not they can get it done, however, is another matter.https://t.co/fUtxj7KSpW ⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 4, 2023

Royal Blue Mersey are proud to be one of 17 Everton supporters groups to sign off on an open letter to Farhad Moshiri asking for change in how the club is run. [RBM]

17 Everton fan groups have come together to write an open letter to club owner Farhad Moshiri, asking for him make 'sweeping changes' and bring in 'competent, experienced professionals'. pic.twitter.com/1jzvMphLZm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2023

Matchday! Everton take on Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round.

