Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?

After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure.

So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup.

Away to Manchester United is a rotten FA Cup Third Round draw, but as long as Everton aren’t embarrassed, it could be a free roll at improving the mood around the club.

But how will the Blues line-up?

Who’s Out?

The bad news is that Nathan Patterson is out for six weeks with a knee injury he picked up at the end of the Brighton game.

Frank also said Dominic Calvert-Lewin was “fatigued” after the game and so may not be ready to start once more.

Apart from that, Yerry Mina is available again while Anthony Gordon is at the “back end” of his illness and will be assessed.

Other than that, it’s just James Garner and Andros Townsend who remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WOLVES

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner (INJURY) , Price

Wingers: Gray, Gordon (DOUBT), Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Cannon, Simms

Tactics and Formation

Everton will surely return to the same 5-3-2 setup that was used to good effect against Manchester City last week.

Although Begovic has had cup outings for the Blues, it will probably be Pickford between the sticks given the opponent here.

Seamus Coleman will come in for the injured Patterson, while Godfrey will probably return alongside Coady and Tarkowski in defence – unless Mina is preferred.

Everton could do with a better attacking outlet at left wing-back, but Ruben Vinagre simply looks well below-par, so Mykolenko will have to suffice once more.

In the middle, Onana will return alongside Gueye and Iwobi.

Up front is probably the biggest quandary though. Given DCL’s fatigue, we’ll likely see Maupay or Simms (Evertonians will undoubtedly be screaming for the latter) with Demarai Gray providing some pace alongside whoever starts.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 7/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Conor Coady – 9/10

Ben Godfrey - 8/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 8/10

Ellis Simms – 7/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Yerry Mina

Mason Holgate

Ruben Vinagre

Tom Davies

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Dwight McNeil

Neal Maupay

Dominic Calvert-Lewin