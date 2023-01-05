Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

You’ve probably read it all before, but here’s where Frank Lampard is going wrong at Everton. [RBM]

Early on Wednesday Everton had reportedly seen a loan offer for Danny Ings rejected by Aston Villa. [Birmingham Live]

During his post match comments, Unai Emery commented on the potential move:

“I spoke with some players about the opportunity to leave but not with him. Today I think the first player who leaves is Cameron Archer but I didn’t speak to Danny about it. The idea is to keep him in the squad.” [Birmingham Live]

Further pressure on Frank Lampard as Everton have dropped into the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest beat Southampton and West Ham drew with Leeds. [Talk Sport]

With talk about Jordan Pickford being considered by Manchester United, the news that David De Gea getting closer to signing a new contract is good news for Everton. [Manchester Evening News]

Croatian journo Ižak Ante Sučić is reporting that the Mislav Orsic transfer to Southampton is off and Everton are ready to make a move for the winger. The left winger appeared in six of Croatia’s seven games at the just-ended World Cup, and scored the winner against Morocco in the third-place game. What’s the catch you ask? He’s 30.

EXCLUSIVE

As per our sources, Mislav Orsic and @SouthamptonFC - deal is off! It looks like their 2nd offer was also way too low. Right now, it looks like @Everton could 'hijack' this deal! @NFFC is also interested!



@GermanijakHR pic.twitter.com/B7BLBwYj8j — Ižak Ante Sučić (@IASucic) January 4, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in taking Tom Cannon on loan with Everton looking to guarantee playing time. [Star Online]

Alan Stubbs has been commenting on the current situation at the club:

“Frank Lampard has to take a huge part of the responsibility but the board needs to take a lot of the criticism, even more so than Frank. He has come in and he has to deal with the failings of previous managers that the board brought in. “Unfortunately, sacking managers is the easy way out and I hope they give him a bit more time and a bit of the window.” [BBC Five Live]

Who is being talked about in the race to replace Frank Lampard? [iNews.co.uk]

Abdoulaye Doucoure will be allowed to leave during this transfer window. [The Athletic]

