Everton fall to Brighton 4-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“It’s not time to go into dressing room talk after a result like that. I’ve been there before and it’s about taking personal responsibility - every player and myself. It’s about, ‘What can I do better?’ and as long as you do that and don’t look left or right at anyone else, that’s the only reaction you can have to days like today,” says Frank Lampard after that embarrassing heavy defeat. [EFC]

Despite plenty of transfer buzz, it looks like Anthony Gordon was left out yesterday due to illness.

Cast your vote for Everton Women keeper Emily Ramsay for December’s Player of the Month Award here.

Read up on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Rumours circulating again that Everton are still in for 21-year-old attacking midfielder Nicolas Jackson. [TEAMtalk]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Bundesliga forward Dodi Lukebakio. The Hertha Berlin man plays mostly on the wing, and has scored seven goals in 15 appearances so far this season.

Fulham are reportedly holding back their interest for Abdoulaye Doucoure due to wage demands. [Evening Standard]

Re-live every Everton goal from 2022.

Everton have also been linked with 27-year-old Championship striker Chuba Akpom. [Daily Mail]

