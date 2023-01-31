Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings

Live Blog

12:00 AM BT - COYB

There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle.

The challenge for Evertonians now is giving our unconditional backing to the manager & players in an impossibly difficult relegation battle, while still ensuring we keep the pressure on an incompetent Board from further harming OUR CLUB. #EFC #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/r3S1JRID1U — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 31, 2023

11:00 PM BT - Transfer Window is now shut

The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.

No deal sheets in for Everton….so it looks like that’s it. — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 31, 2023

10:10 PM BT - Gi-nope!

Another target, another rejection, lol. Olivier Giroud has previously not wanted a transfer to Everton because his wife didn’t want to leave London.

10:00 PM BT - The Final Hour

One more hour to go, still nothing for the Blues. And don’t even worry about the deal sheet extension, we’re not close enough to any player to even need it.

Everton enquired for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta tonight but a deal is highly unlikely. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 31, 2023

9:30 PM BT - No Sarr

Is it even a transfer window if Everton are not linked with Ismaila Sarr? The Blues loan bid for the Watford forward has been rejected by the club as they aspire to come back to the Premier League. [Adam Leventhal]

8:15 PM BT - Who Ayew?

Apparently the only player left we could sign is 33-year-old free agent Andre Ayew.

Everton still say nothing in the Andre Ayew link — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 31, 2023

8:00 PM BT - Just waiting

This is like the last ten minutes of games where we’ve been blown out, just going through the motions, knowing we won’t be able to pull a goal back, just waiting for the ref to blow his whistle and end the misery.

7:45 PM BT - Toffees Trending on Twitter

6:30 PM BT - Batty for Batshuayi

Among the strikers the Toffees approached was Michy Batshuayi from Fenerbahce, but the Belgian was only looking to move to a “more stable project”. [David Ornstein]

5:55 PM BT - Reality setting in

I’m not one for mass hysteria and panic, but the reality of our situation is slowly setting in.

Everton's effort during the January transfer window smacks of a token attempt at survival, relegation then a summer clear-out, and start from scratch in the Championship with Sean Dyche. #EFC pic.twitter.com/I2XxO0jGXi — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 31, 2023

5:45 PM BT - Bye bye Beto

Looks like Udinese’s Beto is off the table too. [TuttoMercatoWeb]

5:30 PM BT - Who is Lucas Joao?

The 29-year-old Reading striker we’re being linked with hasn’t played a full ninety minutes since October for a team languishing in 16th place in the Championship. Scraping the bottom of the bargain barrel here.

5:00 PM BT - Nothing doing

Per the BBC, Everton are not going to be bringing in anyone today.

Will Everton get any business done on #DeadlineDay? @5liveSport senior football reporter @Iandennisbbc says it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Goodison Park.



Read more ⏬#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 31, 2023

4:30 PM BT - Saints win another duel

Southampton have beaten Everton to it again, signing forward Paul Onuachu.

Agreement between KRC Genk and Southampton over Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu: 18 million euros + 3 million bonuses. #Saintsfc ⁦@BobFaesen⁩ @hlnsport https://t.co/1JAOkj2Grv — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) January 31, 2023

Thanks to Kristof for clearing this up, looks like Everton never made a bid for Onuachu.

Everton never made an official offer to Genk. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) January 31, 2023

3:25 PM BT - Gallagher going nowhere

Chelsea insist that Conor Gallagher will not be leaving the club in January, on loan or otherwise. [David Ornstein]

2:45 PM BT - Betting on Beto

Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto.

2:35 PM BT - Welch off on loan

Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons.

Everton have accepted a loan offer from MK Dons for defender Reece Welch until the end of the season. The 19 year old will now travel to MK to complete the loan move — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 31, 2023

2:00 PM BT - A big helping of nope so far

If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.

Meanwhile, the team sitting below the Blues on goal difference Southampton are beating Everton to both Sulemana and Paul Onuachu as well.

Manchester United are going to keep Facundo Pellistri with the first team, which increases the chances that they’ll let Anthony Elanga leave on loan. With Barcelona among the teams linked, unlikely the Blues get a look-in with him.

1:50 PM BT - Moffi off to Nice

The Toffees had been linked with Terem Moffi for some time this January.

Official, completed. OGC Nice sign Terem Moffi on loan with obligation to buy from Lorient. ⚫️ #OGCNice



Total package close to €30m, add ons included. pic.twitter.com/lZyZkz4FkY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

12:30 PM BT - Not going well

Deadline Day has been an unmitigated disaster for us so far it looks like, with none of the leads we’d heard about yesterday panning out so far.

So Sulemana off to Southampton….regarding other players linked with Everton, we are told nothing happening with Victor Gyokeres, Thorgan Hazard, Paul Onuachu, Sheraldo Becker and Andre Ayew. — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 31, 2023

12 PM BT - Sulemana to Saints

Kamaldeen Sulemana was going to choose between Everton and Southampton with Rennes having accepted £22 million offers from both clubs, and now it seems he’s chosen to go the South Coast. [L’Equipe]

10:30 AM BT - Becker game set and match

Sheraldo Becker will not be leaving Union Berlin who are sitting in second place in the Bundesliga. [Florian Plettenberg]

10:15 AM BT - Good luck Joe

The Blues have completed one piece of business so far, it’s the captain of the Under-21 side Joe Anderson leaving the club. He’s going to be out of contract at the end of the season, and joins Sunderland.

Best of luck for the future, Joe! — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) January 31, 2023

10 AM BT - Zaniolo no go

Of the multiple suitors in for Nicolo Zaniolo, Everton’s offer was not taken into consideration. [Gazzetta dello Sport, via SportWitness]

8 AM BT - Okay Everton, what do you have for us today?!

Welcome to RBM’s transfer deadline day live blog. It’s promising to be a very busy day for Everton, with Sean Dyche’s appointment as manager now confirmed.

There’s been a number of names linked with the Blues in the last couple of weeks, today is the day to see what is real, and what comes to fruition.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (F) - The 20-year-old Rennes forward has struggled to get minutes this season after a couple of injuries, but was good last campaign. The Toffees apparently made a verbal offer over the weekend, with Southampton also targeting him. As of Monday night the French side had accepted £22 million bids from both English teams, and the player was going to decide on Tuesday which relegation battle he wanted to fight alongside.

Viktor Gyokeres (ST) - The 24-year-old Coventry City striker and Swedish international continues to be linked with the Blues after making an excellent start to this campaign following a very good first season for the sky blues.

Artem Dovbyk (ST) - The 25-year-old Dnipro striker is having an excellent season and continues to be linked with a late move to the Blues.

Marcos Leonardo (ST) - The 19-year-old Santos striker had an incredible season last year in Brazil, with the club having reportedly turned down Everton’s £12m offer for him over the weekend.

Nicolò Zaniolo (AM) - The 23-year-old Roma player has been deemed surplus by Jose Mourinho with all his injury issues, and the Blues apparently have made contact with his agents.

Conor Gallagher (CAM) - The 22-year-old Chelsea player has a number of suitors and reportedly has said he doesn’t want to come to Everton, but if his side do bring in Enzo Fernandez (and don’t move out Jorginho) then he will be deemed surplus to requirements.

Thorgan Hazard (CM) - The 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to leave Germany this month, with PSV Eindhoven (and Marcel Brands) supposedly in pole position to get the player on loan.

Ben Johnson (FB) - The 23-year-old West Ham fullback is a versatile player who can work on either flank, and could leave looking for more playing time. Would the Hammers sell to a a team in the relegation race with them however?

Sheraldo Becker (FWD) - The 27-year-old Union Berlin winger has scored seven times this season as his side have surprisingly climbed up to second place in the Bundesliga. Under contract until 2025, but could be moved this January.

Paul Onuachu (ST) - The 28-year-old Genk striker is off to a flyer this season with 17 goals, and again the Blues will be up against the Saints in trying to get him.

We also have to ask, will there be any outgoings as well today? The squad is not loaded but there is also the possibility that someone overpays out of desperation and all money is good money for the Blues right now.

Still, the biggest situation at hand has been resolved after the sacking of Rafa Benitez Frank Lampard. After the window shuts will come the real hard work as the new manager attempts to mould this mismatched squad into a team that can stave off relegation.*

CONFIRMED EVERTON JANUARY TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Joe Anderson (Sunderland), Seb Quirk (Accrington Stanley), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)

Loaned - Reece Welch (MK Dons), Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne), Tom Cannon (Preston North End), Tyler Onyango (Forest Green)

Released - Salomon Rondon (River Plate), Eldin Jakupovic (LAFC)

Incoming

Transferred -

Loaned -

What time does the transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Tuesday, January 31st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

Bundesliga — 5pm GMT (12pm EST, 9am PT)

Serie A — 7pm GMT (2pm EST, 11am PT)

Premier League, EFL, La Liga — 11pm GMT (6pm EST, 3pm PT)

Ligue 1 - midnight GMT (7pm EST, 4pm PT)

How to watch?

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow the Sky Sports feed on the Peacock app. starting at 12pm EST (9am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we’ll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it. Like the last couple of years, we’ll be maintaining a live tracker on the website as well for you to stay updated.