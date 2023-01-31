Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Welcome to Everton Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]

Dyche on his plans for the team:

“I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it. I have come up against these players, and I know some of them personally - there is quality here. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and the staff: allow them the freedom to shine while giving the organization to be in a game to win it.” [RBM]

An in depth profile of the new manager. [EFC]

What Evertonians can expect from our new manager based on what we’ve heard him say and do. [RBM]

What are the key tasks facing the latest incumbent of the Everton manager’s office? [BBC]

Bill Kenwright on the appointment of Sean Dyche:

“Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too, [Echo]

Transfer Deadline Day

Check out our complete Everton Transfer Deadline Day coverage. [RBM]

Amadou Onana has told all suitors that he wants to stay at Everton and give the Sean Dyche era a chance [Caught Offside]

Everton and Southampton have had £22million bids accepted for Rennes’ Kamaldeen Sulemana with the player set to decide on Tuesday on where his future lies [MailSport]

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres continues to be linked with a Premier League move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. [Coventry Live]

Everton have reportedly made a £40m offer - plus £5m add-ons - for Conor Gallagher which was rejected by the player. [RBM]

Although.......

On Conor Gallagher, message from NUFC earlier in month was that Chelsea unlikely to do business with them given direct rival, and that went for any player. Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea but Fernandez arrival could throw a lot of cards in the air. Let’s see where they land… — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 30, 2023

Santos have rejected a bid from Everton for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo. [TUTTOmercatoWEB]

German media today reveals Everton’s interest in Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker. [Sky Germany]

The Toffees are interested in bringing West Ham fullback Ben Johnson. [RBM]

Dyche can use the money from Gordon’s sale to challenge their relegation rivals in the transfer market as they chase Kamaldeen Sulemana and eye Che Adams. [Talk Sport]

Another forward the Blues have been linked with is Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga, with the decision where he goes made today. [RBM]

Everton have rejected the first offer from PSV for player Jarrad Branthwaite. [Sport Witness]

