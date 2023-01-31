Late Everton loan bid for Ismaila Sarr declined by Watford

As the hours have ticked by on Deadline Day, Everton’s desperation has ratcheted up to previously unseen levels. With barely an hour left until the January transfer window shuts, the club are yet to back new manager Sean Dyche with a single signing.

Pretty much every player that the club had been linked with until today has either chosen to stay where they are or else has moved to a different suitor. What is increasingly galling is that in a couple of cases those players have moved to teams that are mired in the same relegation battle as Everton are.

Latest reports indicate that the Toffees did make an attempt to bring in Ismaila Sarr — not for the first time may we add, his name being linked with the Blues is a mainstay of just about every transfer window — but Watford FC decided against it.

The terms of the deal as we have heard is that the Blues were proposing a £2 million loan fee, and then an obligation to buy for £30m at the end of the season if they avoided relegation as well as a £4m appearance bonus.

Surprising that the Hornets would turn that down especially since it’s unlikely Sarr would ever command a £30m transfer fee, but that’s pretty much how Everton’s January business has gone.

As of this time, the Toffees are the only club in the Premier League yet to sign a player during the entire January transfer window, a period of 31 whole days. The club just appears to be satisfied with sleepwalking into relegation and as of the time of writing this article Sean Dyche has left Finch Farm for the night.