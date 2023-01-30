Everton digging deep for defensive reinforcements

As we move into the last hours of the January transfer window, the number of players that are being linked with a move to Everton is growing by the minute. After the appointment of Sean Dyche was finally announced today, the talk surrounding West Ham’s Ben Johnson has been catching fire.

Background

Ben Johnson is a 23 year old English full back who is currently with West Ham. He plays on both the left and right side and was originally an attacking winger. Johnson made his Premier League debut on February 27, 2019, and has now made 46 appearances. He has played 497 minutes this year in 8 games, averaging 62 minutes per game.

Johnson has won West Ham’s Young Player of the Season award for the past two years. Transfermarkt has Johnson listed £10.5 million, and the fullback rejected a long term offer of 6 1⁄ 2 years at the end of last season with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. This is the time for West Ham to cash in on the youngster who has made 4 appearances for the England U21’s.

Analysis

It has been reported that Sean Dyche is a huge admirer of the young defender and looking at the information above you can see why. A stay at home defender who knows his role and sticks to it fits the Dyche profile. Johnson would provide cover for Mykolenko and an option for the right side in place of the injured Nathan Patterson even as Seamus Coleman winds his career down.

Potential of Transfer

Chances of it happening: 75%

Do I want it to happen: 100%

Do we need it to happen: 75%

Final Thoughts

It has been reported today that Sean Dyche has sanctioned a move for the 23-year-old. It would appear that a loan move with a necessity to buy is the greatest possibility. Dyche would have the chance to get to know the team and see which combination fits best in his plans. This move would give him flexibility and fit into the wage structure for the team. He currently makes a very reasonable £20,000 per week.

The question is whether West Ham would want to give an asset to one of their closest rivals. Johnson is young and would benefit from the experience of Coleman while getting a decent amount of playing time.