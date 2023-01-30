Everton Women 0-1 Birmingham City: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Match Recap

Jade Pennock’s first-time finish was enough to send Everton Women out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at Walton Hall Park.

The goal was tough on the hosts, who had dominated the opening 45, with Aggie Beever-Jones the half’s standout player.

The forward’s free kick was Everton’s best chance on 35 minutes. The 19-year-old was felled on the edge of the area but picked herself up and struck a powerful effort that drew a smart save from Lucy Thomas, who was to produce a number of good saves to keep the Toffees at bay.

And as is so often the case, Everton were made to pay for their missed chances. Birmingham moved the ball quickly and found Pennock in the area, and the forward gave Courtney Brosnan no chance with her smart finish just after the hour mark.

Everton kept going and had chances through Jess Park and Beever-Jones, but their efforts were either repelled by Thomas or halted by a resolute Birmingham rearguard.

Clare Wheeler had an effort deep into injury time but was unable to keep her effort down as the Blues exited the FA Cup.

Manager Brian Sorensen was in a reflective mood regarding the game, The Blues boss felt his team weren’t quite at their usual standards today but was quick to point out that you can often have these type of games in football.

“We didn’t kick off like we have been doing in recent games, but there are days when the ball won’t hit the back of the net,” he said. We hit the post twice and had three big chances, that should be enough to win a game like this, but that is how it goes sometimes.

There will be no time to dwell on things for the Blues, who return to WSL action nest weekend with a trip to high-flying Manchester United.