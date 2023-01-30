Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Anthony Gordon has officially joined Newcastle United. [RBM]

Everton had little to say about the Academy graduate either in their announcement. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Birmingham City 1-0. [EFC]

16-year-old Under-18s forward Martin Sherif scores hat trick in 3-3 draw to Derby County. [EFC]

Under-21s draw Fulham 1-1. [EFC]

An official Sean Dyche announcement is looking more and more likely any day now, definitely before the end of the season!

Signed, sealed and done. Everton are now set announce Sean Dyche and his backroom staff https://t.co/j7MkF08MPm — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 28, 2023

It looks like Dyche will be pushing to bring in 24-year-old Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres before the window shuts. [Football League World]

Marcel Brands and PSV are reportedly interested in a permanent deal for Jarrad Branthwaite.

PSV onderneemt pogingen om Jarrad Branthwaite definitief aan te trekken van #Everton en dus te kopen. Zo meer: #ED #AD. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) January 27, 2023

However, it appears the Toffees are well-aware of Branthwaite’s potential and have rejected the bid. [Daily Mail]

“I was at Everton for a year but I would have liked it to be longer…it went well, very well, I’m leaving due to a coach, because if not, I would stay. The coach [Benítez] told me on the first day of preseason ‘you are old, you are already 30 years old, I prefer to have young people, with energy. So, find yourself a club’. I told a leader, after three months he will be out, I have already worked with him,” says James Rodriguez. [CaughtOffside via Caracol Radio]

Under-21s defender and team captain Joe Anderson looks set to join Sunderland on a permanent deal.

Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for defender Joe Anderson. Anderson has now been granted permission to undergo a medical and discuss terms ahead of a move to the north east — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 29, 2023

