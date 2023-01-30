Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect

What To Expect for Everton

Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans.

It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously slow Toffees actually complete any signings on time, and will they be of the kind that could make a difference as we prepare for a relegation battle.

Here are some of the players the Blues have been linked with in recent days leading up to deadline day.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (F) - The 20-year-old Rennes forward has struggled to get minutes this season after a couple of injuries, but was good last campaign. The Toffees apparently made a verbal offer over the weekend, with Southampton also targeting him.

Viktor Gyokeres (ST) - The 24-year-old Coventry City striker and Swedish international continues to be linked with the Blues after making an excellent start to this campaign following a very good first season for the sky blues.

Artem Dovbyk (ST) - The 25-year-old Dnipro striker is having an excellent season and continues to be linked with a late move to the Blues.

Marcos Leonardo (ST) - The 19-year-old Santos striker had an incredible season last year in Brazil, with the club having reportedly turned down Everton’s £12m offer for him over the weekend.

Nicolò Zaniolo (AM) - The 23-year-old Roma player has been deemed surplus by Jose Mourinho with all his injury issues, and the Blues apparently have made contact with his agents.

Conor Gallagher (CAM) - The 22-year-old Chelsea player has a number of suitors and reportedly has said he doesn’t want to come to Everton, but if his side do bring in Enzo Fernandez (and don’t move out Jorginho) then he will be deemed surplus to requirements.

Thorgan Hazard (CM) - The 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to leave Germany this month, with PSV Eindhoven (and Marcel Brands) supposedly in pole position to get the player on loan.

Ben Johnson (FB) - The 23-year-old West Ham fullback is a versatile player who can work on either flank, and could leave looking for more playing time. Would the Hammers sell to a a team in the relegation race with them however?

Sheraldo Becker (FWD) - The 27-year-old Union Berlin winger has scored seven times this season as his side have surprisingly climbed up to second place in the Bundesliga. Under contract until 2025, but could be moved this January.

Paul Onuachu (ST) - The 28-year-old Genk striker is off to a flyer this season with 17 goals, and again the Blues will be up against the Saints in trying to get him.

CONFIRMED EVERTON JANUARY TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Seb Quirk (Accrington Stanley), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)

Loaned - Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne), Tom Cannon (Preston North End), Tyler Onyango (Forest Green)

Released - Salomon Rondon (River Plate), Eldin Jakupovic (LAFC)

Incoming

Transferred -

Loaned - Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

What time does the transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Tuesday, January 31st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

How to watch?

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow the Sky Sports feed on the Peacock app. starting at 8am EST (5am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we’ll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it. Like the last couple of years, we’ll be maintaining a live tracker on the website as well for you to stay updated.