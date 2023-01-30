Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder

Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window.

While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, they’ve also expressed interest in West Ham’s fullback Ben Johnson and now an offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Everton lodge bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher - but told player has not intention of moving to Goodison Park.



Long-term admirers Newcastle and Crystal Palace both remain keen on the England midfielder.@90min_Football



After a breakout season last year at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace when he played 39 times with 8 goals and 5 assists (including a brace against the Toffees), the 22-year-old was heavily linked this summer with an exit from Chelsea with the Toffees often mentioned while Frank Lampard was in charge at Goodison Park.

A move did not end up materializing as then-manager Thomas Tuchel indicated he was part of their plans, and current gaffer Graham Potter still using him as he has racked up 25 appearances with a goal and an assist playing from a more central midfield role.

However, in recent days Chelsea have been hotly pursuing Benfica’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez who would make Gallagher redundant. As of a few minutes ago, the Stamford Bridge side have indicated they are willing to pay higher than the £105 million release clause for the 2022 World Cup Young Player of the Tournament with a British record bid of £115m so that the Portuguese side can take the payment in instalments.

BREAKING: Connor Gallagher is not interested in a move to Everton ❌ pic.twitter.com/VK4hyEoHlE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2023

Everton’s bid is said to be the same value as what they were paid by Newcastle for wantaway winger Anthony Gordon, £40m with a further £5m in add-ons, but latest reports seem to indicate the player has declined a move to Goodison Park.

Newcastle and Palace remain interested in the player, though both sides are said to be looking for loan deals. This might put the Toffees in pole position for the midfielder who would bring in a spark of creative flair and midfield innovation that is sorely needed to jumpstart a tepid attack.

It is however concerning that the Blues are ready to put the entire windfall from Gordon’s bitter departure back on the table for Gallagher even as a winger and a striker need to be prioritized this late in the transfer window. For now though, looks like Fernandez’s move to Chelsea could be the domino that sets things in motion for Gallagher.